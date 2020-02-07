Advertisement

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that several Indians are on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast.

“Many Indian crew members and some Indian passengers are on board the #DiamondPrincess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan for #Coronavirus. According to the latest information from our embassy, ​​no positive test has been carried out,” Jaishankar tweeted, adding that the government was following Developments.

Up to 61 out of around 3,700 people on board the ship carried out a positive test for the new coronavirus strain, the NHK World reported today. These include 21 Japanese, eight Americans, five Australians and five Canadians.

Advertisement

The luxury cruise ship has been in quarantine since Monday and will continue to do so for another 10 days.

China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has increased to 637, with 73 new deaths reported, mostly from the worst-hit province of Hubei. The total number of confirmed cases in China has exceeded 31,000.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects