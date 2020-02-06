No, I do not accept the Brexit 50p coins Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

The new European

The Brexit coin, a 50p with the inscription “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and the date the UK leaves the EU. Photo: HM Treasury / PA.

Readers react mixedly to an opinion column from an official Brexit party that tells Remainers that they need to be measured more about a Brexit coin of 50 p.

A water pipe sounds for about 15 seconds; a coin will be around for scores, maybe hundreds of years. Mr Towler, for many the new currency is a permanent reminder of the murder of a Member of Parliament, 30 years of lies, the horrible Breaking Point poster, the childish behavior of members of the Brexit party, the burning of the European flag, the barely hidden jingoistic triumphalism.

Its hypocrisy is only surpassed by the political, moral and social damage it symbolizes.

Phil Green

It was good to read Gawain Towler’s article (“Bongs and 50ps, two sides of the same pantomime coin”, TNE # 180). Getting out of our ultrasound rooms is uncomfortable but necessary to get ahead. I have to say that Towler is right. I was also one of those who stepped on my new horse on the new coin and instead had to calm down and focus on positive action.

We can all learn a lot from the Brexit campaign if we ever want to become a member of the European Union again, even if we do not agree with them. More of the same please.

Phil Jackman, Morpeth

MORE: Remnants must ‘grow up’ above Brexit 50p

I want to point out to my namesake Gawain Towler (no relation) that commemorative coins are usually issued during national celebrations – coronations, royal weddings, anniversaries. Their problem is rarely divided. A little less than half of the country (or more) believes Brexit to be a bad idea, so this coin craves triumphalism. However, there is a problem that we can agree on, I give each of these 50ps that come on my way to charity.

Derek Towler

The wording on the Brexit 50p makes no sense without the extra comma, because the message wants to convey three separate concepts, namely “peace”, “prosperity” and “friendship with all nations”. I will happily use the coin when I get one, because it symbolizes that Brexit does not make sense either.

Simon Blaxland-de Lange, West Hoathly

– The fight may have changed, but the cause remains. Buy The New European every Thursday to read the full letterbox with letters. To let your say e-mail letters @ theneweuropean and join our reader group for more debate.

