No evidence of airborne coronavirus transmission - WHO official

MANILA, Philippines – According to a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, February 11, there is still no evidence of airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, a representative of the WHO country in the Philippines, made a statement on Tuesday, answering the question of whether there were any indications of the virus being transmitted in the air.

“I am not entirely sure what led to this rumor. It could have been something in the translation that led to it,” said Abeyasinghe, adding that the Shanghai Civil Bureau’s allegations allegedly transmitted the disease the air would still be examined.

He repeated that the confirmed transmission pathways of the new corona virus were still “via droplets or through close contact”.

During the weekend, various news agencies quoted a Shanghai official as saying that nCoV 2019 could “theoretically” be airborne, but that further investigation was needed to confirm the allegation was correct. Even China’s equivalent to the disease control and prevention centers, there is no evidence that the virus can form aerosols.

Abeyansinghe said WHO continues to work with governments and independent research groups to find out more facts about the virus and the disease.

“As we said, there are many things about this disease that we do not yet know, and our evidence at this point suggests that it is largely a respiratory infection that can be transmitted through droplets or through close contact.” have no clear evidence that this is an airborne infection, ”he said.

“WHO is trying to understand this new disease and it is based on a lot of work that is being done by Member States, but also by many research institutions and scientists,” added the WHO official.

How will 2019-nCoV be transmitted? Based on information available from the WHO, 2019-nCoV is spread “through contact with an infected person through breath droplets that occur when a person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose”.

For this reason, the WHO and the Ministry of Health (DOH) recommend preventive measures such as the right hygiene and the right cough label to combat the spread of the disease. WHO and DOH have made it clear that washing hands and coughing properly can prevent the spread of the virus.

Both authorities have also said that surgical masks should only be used by people who have symptoms of respiratory disease, as they could protect non-infected people from viruses, not just the 2019 nCoV.

It remains unclear whether 2019-nCoV can survive on surfaces or so-called fomites. However, current WHO findings indicate that the virus “can survive for a few hours”, but that “simple disinfectants kill the virus and that it is no longer possible to infect people. “

Abeyasinghe said that WHO is working closely with the DOH to improve and expand its laboratory capacity and to assist it in containment and surveillance efforts.

According to Abeyasinghe, the DOH UN agency had just provided the chemicals and reagents needed to test at least 1,500 samples for 2019 nCoV. Laboratory tests for the new virus are carried out by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM). However, the government is trying to train other laboratories accordingly.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 3 cases of 2019 nCoV in the country. One of them died of severe pneumonia due to the virus, but the other two recovered from respiratory disease and have been discharged from the hospital since then.

Worldwide, the virus killed 1,018 people on Tuesday and infected over 43,000, mainly in China. – Rappler.com