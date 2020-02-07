Advertisement

Images from a speech in 2019 by Richard Ashworth in the European

Parliament has turned up again this week while Britain is staring down

another year of turbulent exit negotiations.

The former conservative MEP for Southeast England who had

the conservative party whip removed after rebellion against the government,

received a standing ovation for his warm words in Strasbourg.

He said: “President Tusk, on behalf of a million people on the street in London, on behalf of 6 million people who signed the petition, and on behalf of 63 percent of the British population who did not vote for Brexit, I want to thank you.

I would like to thank you

“I want to thank this house for the support

shows you, and I want to reassure you that Nigel Farage is not speaking

on behalf of those 63 percent of the population.

“May I add as a comment to the European people that

for over 25 years, no British prime minister has ever explained to the British

what Europe has done, what are the benefits and why it matters.

“They have never defended against the untruths that existed

spoken, and they never made the owner of the decisions they made

Council.

“That is why the British press carried out a 20-year campaign based on populist errors, lies and deceit.”

Distributed like never before

He warned that the current divided state should be the United Kingdom

a “warning story” for other Europeans, saying:

“The consequence of that, we see today in Great Britain, is one

sad nation, divided like never before, and a lower house in crisis.

“So let Brexit stand as a warning story for the people

from Europe. To the people of Europe I say this; You are the generation that did that

lived through the longest period of peace and the highest level of prosperity

ever.

“Never take it for granted. Value it. Fight for it. Defend it every day. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oh4xPvRR2oA [/ embed]

