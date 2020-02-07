No. 10 UCLA women overtake No. 6 Stanford to stay in the Pac-12 race - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

STANFORD – Michaela Onyenwere had 29 points and 10 rebounds and UCLA in 10th place retired from Stanford in 6th place on Friday night to score a 79-69 win that put the Bruins in second place in the Pac-12 with the Cardinal brought.

Onyenwere prevailed towards the end of the third quarter to finally give UCLA (20: 2, 9: 2, Pac: 12) the lead, and added seven points in the fourth quarter to help the Bruins gain control take.

Chantel Horvat achieved a career high of 14 points for UCLA and Japreece Dean of 11.

Kiana Williams scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the cardinal (20-3, 9-2) from finishing the 16 game home streak. Lacie Hull added 12 and Ashten Prechtel had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

UCLA scored 10 points in a row from the end of the first quarter and eventually built up a lead of nine points when Stanford missed 15 of 17 shots. But shortly before the break, Hull pressed a 3-pointer to bring the Bruins to 35-30.

Williams triggered the cardinal in an impressive manner in the third quarter, with an outlet pass to Prechtel for a layup, a pull-up sweater, and a 3-pointer to take Stanford to the 45-44.

But the Bruins then used five sales in the last four minutes of the quarter to gain a 50:45 lead over the fourth when Horvat hit a layup just before the buzzing sound.

With star newcomer Haley Jones going bankrupt due to a knee injury, Stanford didn’t have enough goals to keep up with the Bruins and only shot 36.6 percent for the game. Williams did her best with three 3-pointers in the first quarter and this boost in the third. But she went down the track 1 for 10 with two sales.

The big road win against a top 10 team keeps the Bruins within striking distance of the third-placed Oregon in the Pac-12 classification. UCLA will host the Ducks next Friday night in a showdown for first place in the conference.

UCLA will play in Cal on Sunday.

Stanford will host the USC on Sunday.

