Downing Street has tried to downplay the importance of a difficult phone call between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in view of the UK’s decision to allow Chinese company Huawei to build its 5G network.

Trump has been reported by the FT as “apoplectic” about Johnson’s decision, with an official calling the call last week as “very difficult” and tense.

The account was overloaded at a # 10 source and it was stated that this characterization of the call was not recognized.

They pointed to a White House statement after Huawei’s announcement: “Today President Donald J. Trump spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain. The two heads of state and government discussed important regional and bilateral issues, including the security of telecommunications. “

After the decision, US Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration had “made very clear” its disappointment with the British decision.

The president’s alleged response suggests that Trump and his White House may see Johnson’s request for a Brexit trade deal with the US less favorable, despite his positive comments on the prime minister in the past. Prior to the decision, the United States also threatened to end its intelligence and security cooperation with the UK if Huawei’s connections continued.

The U.S. has completely banned Huawei on its telecommunications networks and has tried to persuade its allies to take the same approach when it comes to concerns that the company is too close to the Chinese government.

Johnson also has a headache with Huawei domestically, as some of his Tory fans are planning a revolt over the decision.

Conservative critics of his decision to use the company are pushing the government’s promise that the company will be squeezed out of the UK’s telecommunications infrastructure within three years.

A group of anti-Huawei stories wants the government’s assurance that it will eventually be pushed out of the 4G network.

The United Kingdom has decided to allow Huawei to deliver parts of the network, even if it is a high-risk provider, as security concerns could be addressed.

The government also admitted that there are few alternatives to add Huawei to the network if 5G is to be on time.