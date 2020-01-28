Nipsey Hussle posthumously wins Best Rap Performance Grammy

Advertisement

Nipsey Hussle posthumously received his first Grammy. After receiving her first nomination last year for the best rap album with Victory Lap, Nipsey was nominated for three different awards at this year’s Grammys. This time, his song “Racks In The Middle”, which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, won the award for best rap performance.

Nipsey’s family was there to accept in his memory. There were quite touching moments in their speeches, including her grandmother thanking everyone for the outpouring of love she had seen in the past year since Nipsey’s death, and during all the years before. His brother also delivered a heartbreaking memory, recalling sitting next to the Nipsey at the Grammys last year when he lost, and Nipsey saying it was “God’s plan” if he were to come back and win the next time.

Hussle is still in the running for another award later this evening, for “Higher” with John Legend and DJ Khaled in the Best Rap / Sung Performance category. The main ceremony will also feature a tribute to Nipsey, with a medley performance starring Roddy Ricch, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG and Kirk Franklin.

Advertisement

Advertisement