Nintendo doesn't seem to be worried about PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, revealed in a question and answer session that he is not overly concerned about the upcoming releases of the PS5 and Xbox series X.

“We will clarify the exact figures for the next twelve months of the financial year in our announcement for the next twelve months of the financial year. However, I believe that the framework conditions will definitely change when new goods from our opponents come onto the market”, says Furukawa. While this definitely means that Nintendo is preparing for the fight, Furukawa also seems to be guessing that Nintendo believes the change will appeal to a particular market and completely different features. As such, he says that “we do not believe that the corporate trends of different companies could have a major impact on our company.”

Furukawa also appears to be famous for the fact that Nintendo believes that the switch is “just in the middle of its life cycle” and that it sees a very powerful factor in “preserving the momentum of the Nintendo switch” by adding supplements like that Nintendo Switch Lite and software program releases. Furukawa says that “it is vital to continue our efforts to promote the titles that we have released so far”.

There are a few things to talk about here, and the most notable thing will definitely be the PS5 / Xbox Series X’s reputation. In this respect, you always expect companies to claim that they do not seem to be afraid of their competitors and to concentrate on themselves. Still, this claim is far more intriguing in this case, as Nintendo could also suggest that the special options of the Change will not compete directly with upcoming next-gen consoles, as these consoles compete with each other. This is also able to apparently advise Nintendo that both companies have no plans to duplicate Change’s handheld options outside of the potential cloud gaming assistant.

However, the greater impact of this claim could also be that Nintendo does not appear to be in a hurry to launch an updated “change professional” in the near future. Rumors of such a tool released in the past 12 months have been switched off. However, it seems that Nintendo didn’t think much about new hardware in the past of Nintendo Change Lite, and could additionally focus on new and up-to-date software programs.

In any case, this holiday season should be an exciting one as the change continues at a record pace and we have brought Microsoft and Sony together to bring their next generation consoles to the market.

