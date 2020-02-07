Advertisement

Nina Simone’s 1982 album, Fodder On My Wings, is reissued in a variety of formats, including CD and vinyl, and is available for the first time in digital form.

Fodder On My Wings was recorded after Simone moved to France in 1982 during a period of loneliness and her mental health deteriorated. In the studio there was a horn and rhythm group, which consisted of African French musicians, background singers and an organist. Simone produced the album entirely herself.

The album was originally recorded for a small French record label and has only been available sporadically since its first release. The upcoming new edition, which will be released on April 3 via Verve / UMe, contains three bonus tracks from the original recording sessions.

Below is the first track: “I only sing to know that I am alive”. The artwork and tracklist with 13 songs will follow.

Lining on My Wings Tracklist:

01. I only sing to know that I am alive

02. lining in their wings

03. Vous êtes seuls, maize je désire être avec vous

04 Il y a un baume à Gilhead

05. Liberian Calypso

06. Alone again (of course)

07. I was just a stupid dog for her

08. Color is a nice thing

09. Le Peuple en Suisse

10. The sky is yours

11. Thandewye

12. Stop

13. You took my hand