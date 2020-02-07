Nina Simone’s 1982 album, Fodder On My Wings, is reissued in a variety of formats, including CD and vinyl, and is available for the first time in digital form.
Fodder On My Wings was recorded after Simone moved to France in 1982 during a period of loneliness and her mental health deteriorated. In the studio there was a horn and rhythm group, which consisted of African French musicians, background singers and an organist. Simone produced the album entirely herself.
The album was originally recorded for a small French record label and has only been available sporadically since its first release. The upcoming new edition, which will be released on April 3 via Verve / UMe, contains three bonus tracks from the original recording sessions.
Below is the first track: “I only sing to know that I am alive”. The artwork and tracklist with 13 songs will follow.
Lining on my wings
Lining on My Wings Tracklist:
01. I only sing to know that I am alive
02. lining in their wings
03. Vous êtes seuls, maize je désire être avec vous
04 Il y a un baume à Gilhead
05. Liberian Calypso
06. Alone again (of course)
07. I was just a stupid dog for her
08. Color is a nice thing
09. Le Peuple en Suisse
10. The sky is yours
11. Thandewye
12. Stop
13. You took my hand