Nikki Bella is completely amazed by the pregnancy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev

Fortunately, Nikki Bella is preparing to become a father or mother with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev. Still, it seems that the pregnancy was unplanned and they are in the process of determining the best life for their or their upcoming child.

Nikki BellaThe 36-year-old is thrilled to transform herself into a first-time mother, but the exciting second caught her abruptly! Not long ago, the former experienced wrestler brought in the joyful information that she is expecting a fiancee Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and since the pregnancy was unplanned, she works quickly to find out how to give her the very best amusement package soon.

“Nikki was completely shocked when she was pregnant. It was not deliberate, ”an offer informed EXCLUSIVELY Hollywood Life, “She has spent additional time in Arizona and wants to raise the child there because it is close to her mother, brother, and sister. Artem has just as much fun with Arizona and spends a lot of time there, so they would rather try it making it an eternal base. It’s personal and really household friendly. They spent most of their time there so effectively and that is how they actually built life there. Artem was reachable in Arizona as often as he could for tour rehearsals in LA and that’s another reason why Nikki has to be close to her household. It took Nikki a minute to finish, but she’s excited. “

This pleasure is an efficient factor since Nikki has a profitable profession that distinguishes her from being up to Whole Bellas. She wants her child to have priority on arrival. “Nikki will take a break to be with the child and concentrate on the household,” the offer said. “Since this was not on purpose, she considers whether there is a concrete plan, and Artem still has to work on initiatives whenever he can and plans to travel back and forth to work anyway.” It is still very early in pregnancy, so everyone will do what they want. Nikki wanted to spend more time and slow down a bit more than finding out that she was pregnant. However, you do have a home in LA and plan to spend time there, but you’ll also need to set up a perpetual store in Arizona. They all prefer there. “

Together with Nikki, her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, announced that she is expecting her second baby with her husband Daniel Bryan, 38, and they are due at the same time. “Brie had been trying to father another child for a long time. She was open to her struggles, and in fact she is so excited, ”said the offer. “It’s a really exciting time for the entire household. It will be nice if you live down the street in Arizona. The entire household is closed.”