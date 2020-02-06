Advertisement

Last night in Nike’s Olympic uniform unveiling, there were enough vibes in the room to power a Flight Club store forever. Although nominally an event to show off the uniforms that the world’s most sophisticated athletes – and dressage competitors – will wear during this year’s Summer Olympics, Nike has pulled out all the stops to host a show-stopping fashion week event to organize. And as with any good fashion show, the front row was a space for superstars from different sectors to mingle.

Nike works with so many striking figures – from the athletes it dresses to the designers and rappers it works with – that the star power at last night’s event was virtually unrivaled among fashion week events. There is no greater proof of that than the #squad #pics that Alyx designer Matthew Williams posted after the show.

The third slide is the Instagram Carousel masterpiece by Williams, his Fitstine Chapel, if you want: you will find (starting top left) Jacquemus designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, acronym designer Errolson Hugh, Pigalle’s Stephane Ashpool, artist Tom Sachs, a small slice of Drake’s head, Ambush designer Yoon Ahn, Edison Chen, Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara, G-Dragon, Rosalia, Martine Rose, Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh and finally Williams himself. Oof! If this does not mean that you do not want to immediately gather all your most stylish friends in an elevator, then you clearly have no artistic sense for placing Big Pics with Big Fits on the “Gram.”

The most interesting thing is that although almost everyone in the photo already has a Nike partnership or partnership, others may be new to the family. The current darling in the fashion world and Kardashian BFF Jacquemus stand out. After all, Williams has credited the ‘nike family’ photo. Could there be a collaboration with the designer? (Jacquemus appeared in a Nike advertisement, but didn’t design anything in collaboration with the Swoosh. A Nike representative declined to comment on a possible collaboration with the designer, adding that we “will have to wait.”) A family The eager adoption of new members of this kind in this way is just one reason why we have named Nike the largest fashion brand in the world. And if this photo is any proof, the brand does not slow down quickly.