Nike Launches Line Of Sustainable Sportswear And Goes To Zero

Images courtesy of Nike / Gif and design by Kayleen Dicuangco

A bold step for the brand.

Yesterday in New York, during the Nike 2020 Future Forum, Nike unveiled what awaits the brand. The show revealed everything from the latest performance gear to innovations in sustainability, and even highlighted some of the Canadian athletes who took the spotlight this spring and summer.

Canadian Paralympian Marissa Papaconstantinou participated in the show and explained how this liminal moment made her feel. “I always wanted to be part of a great moment like this and it’s something I’m grateful for. My favorite moment was seeing a few Canadians in the audience and I felt an immediate connection to Canada, ”she said. The athlete posted in his Instagram story a sincere photo of her walking in the show, with Drake in the background sitting in the front row. She wrote: “I spent a while with the boy @champagnepapi.”

As part of Nike’s transition to a zero carbon, zero waste future, the Move to Zero collection was revealed. This drop is an exploration of circular design, as it is made up almost entirely of recycled content and meets an efficiency marker of 90% or better. “We think the future of the product will be circular,” said Seana Hannah, vice president of sustainable innovation for Nike. “We have to think about the whole process: how we design it, how we do it, how we use it, how we reuse it and how we eliminate waste at every step. These are the foundations of a circular mindset that inform best practices. “

The Space Hippie is at the head of the Move to Zero collection. The four Space Hippie silhouettes are made with “space debris”, the brand’s own reconstruction of waste materials from factory floors, reconstituted in shoe material. Basically, in this collection, Nike strives to get the most out of less material, less energy and less carbon.

Nike design director John Hoke says the Space Hippie product is futuristic and upbeat. “I would say Space Hippie is attacking the garbage villain,” said Hoke. “It changed the way we look at materials, it changed the way we look at the aesthetics of our product. It changed the way we put the products together. Space Hippie 01, 02, 03 and 04 will be available this spring.

Other pieces in the Move to Zero collection include clothing, such as a new unlined Nike Sportswear Windrunner jacket, which is made from 100% recycled polyester. In addition, hoodies, crews, t-shirts, joggers, shorts and dresses made from 60% organic and recycled fabrics will be available, the manufacturing process using less water and less chemicals .

Take a look at what the show looked like below.

