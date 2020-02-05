Nightlife: Eclectic Elegance - Orlando Magazine

Advertisement

If you are looking for a place to have a nightcap or a drink before the show, the Bösendorfer Lounge is the place for you. The unique hotel is located in the Grand Bohemian Hotel opposite Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando. And in harmony with the hotel’s avant-garde

Under the Kessler Collection brand, guests can enjoy live jazz and curated art in the sophisticated surroundings of “Moulin Rouge”. And it is this ambience that makes locals and outside visitors come back for more.

“This special lounge is designed to create a sultry, European, romantic atmosphere,” says Nicole Morais, hotel director for food and drink.

The imperial Grand Bösendorfer piano is at the forefront of this sultry scene. If you take a closer look, you will see where the famous Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli left his mark. During his stay at the hotel, Bocelli surprised the guests by performing a few songs and then signing the piano.

Other notable features of the room include palatial columns and archways, candlelit tables, and intimate seating areas – all in shades of red, black, and gold. A touch of leopard print and framed artwork create a sexy feel, while TV sports fans can keep an eye on the game without ruining the moment. And since the setting of the mood is all about lighting, the modern lamps in ruby ​​red taffeta provide a touch of elegance.

The menus for cocktails and light snacks are equally tempting. The White Oak Aged Manhattan is a favorite for its bourbon, which is stored in oak barrels for at least 30 days. The mixture is rounded off with an Italian blood orange liqueur and chocolate bitter for a sweet bite. In addition to the extensive selection of wines, beers and spirits, the bar also offers a sparkling wine menu.

When it comes to nibbling, the Hunter’s Board consists of a divisible spread made from bacon (smoked or pickled pork belly), soppressata, truffle-chicken mousse, cheese, olives and cranberry jam. The artichoke cake, the chef’s traditional crab cake, is just one of the many vegan options on the menu. Save space for dessert. The Black Bee Honey Cheesecake uses local honey. Originally a seasonal product, it quickly became popular and now has a permanent place on the menu.

But no matter where you sit or what you order, be sure to check. The ceiling lamp above the round tower of the bar is more than just a beautiful sight.

“It is supposed to represent the sun and cast a red and gold light around the counter at night,” says Morais. “It is the center of the lounge where everyone comes together.”

From creative cocktails to artistic decor, the Bösendorfer is a feast for the senses – and the perfect place to be cozy and close.

Bösendorfer Lounge

Grand Bohemian Hotel

325 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

407-313-9000

kesslercollection.com