Nightcrawler Bamf'ing in 3 weeks early

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

X-Men in giant size: Nightcrawler # 1 will hit the shelves three weeks earlier than expected. Originally requested for release on April 14th, Jonathan Hickman / Alan Davis’s one-shot is now ready for March 25th.

No reason was given for the change, but comes in the same way X-Men in giant size: Magneto # 1 was pushed from March to April. A kind of trade?

Here is the new March Huge X-Men‘s request:

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

GIANT SIZE X-MEN: NIGHT SCRATCHER # 1

Jonathan Dickman (W) • Alan Davis (A / C)

VARIANT COVER BY Ben Caldwell

HICKMAN AND DAVIS HAUNT THE XAVIER SCHOOL!

Superstar author Jonathan Hickman has an eerie adventure story with legendary artist Alan Davis (X-MEN, EXCALIBUR, AVENGERS)! When the X-Men lose contact with the Greymalkin habitat, Nightcrawler is left to lead a mission into the unknown!

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T +… $ 4.99