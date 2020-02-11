Advertisement

The government has decided to rename the National Financial Management Institute (NIFM) in Faridabad to Arun Jaitley National Financial Management Institute (AJNIFM).

The NIFM, Faridabad, was established in 1993 as a registered association of the Indian Treasury with the mandate to train officials from various finance and accounting services hired by the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) through the civil service, as well as an Indian officer Cost Accounts Service (ICoAS). The Union finance minister is the president of NIFM society.

Over time, the institute has developed into a resource center to meet the central government’s training needs for senior and middle managers in the areas of public order, financial management, public procurement, and other governance issues, and to promote the highest professional standards in skills and practice.

The NIFM is also aimed at governments, defense institutions, banks, other financial institutions and PSUs. It has ventured beyond management training and runs certain AICTE-recognized programs that lead to post-graduate management degrees in various areas of financial management.

Former Treasury Secretary Arun Jaitley oversaw the introduction of the landmark goods and services tax (GST), which brought the country under a single tax system. Under his leadership, the railway budget was merged with the general budget. He also provided for the introduction of the bankruptcy and bankruptcy law.