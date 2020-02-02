Advertisement

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was admittedly wasting wine while watching the newest part of “Jersey Shore: Household Trip” and tweeting her ideas about the dramatic episode while asking her roommate to deceive her.

Subsequent to Thursday evening, Snooki discovered that he was defending beast Jenni “JWoww” Farley against Angelina Pivarnick after his predecessor’s friend Zack Carpinello flirted with Pivarnick while Farley was drunk. Snooki immediately took the exception to being known by Angelina as an “implicit woman” and sent her straight into a dramatic spiral.

“I don’t like it when I am known as an implicit woman, when my buddies are known as implicit women because we are not implicit women,” she said in the present. “It’s just a big factor for me because I did it in school.”

Advertisement

Then Polizzi stormed out of the house and shouted, “I didn’t leave my two-month-old son to be a queen!”

While thinking about the episode with a drink in hand, Snooki said that she had really stormed four times from home and tweeted “Very dramatic, stamped and reached for my bag,” she tweeted. “@Angelinamtvjs thought I was so dramatic. I was.”

She also took the time to defend Farley against followers who believed that her behavior was subsequently exaggerated.

“Modifying is a bitch,” she wrote. “Jenni is the strongest and most real bitch I’ve ever recognized.”

Ultimately, Polizzi laughed at her tantrum on TV and tweeted, “I liked every minute of my dramatic breakdown.”