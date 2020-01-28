Nicola Sturgeon orders officials to hold up the European flag in the Scottish Parliament Current Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

The Union, Saltire and European Union flags fly side by side in front of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow / PA Wire.

The first Scottish minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has ordered officials from the Scottish Parliament to continue raising the European flag after the UK left the EU on Friday.

Advertisement

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism

There was trouble among the survivors – and some politicians from the SNP and the Greens – after a government agency decided that the flag should be removed from outside the Holyrood building.

Thousands signed a petition calling for the decision to be overturnedThis contradicted Scotland’s decision to stay in the European Union again in June 2016.

Sturgeon has repeatedly claimed that the Brexit is “against our will”. The Scottish Parliament, along with the governments in Northern Ireland and Wales, voted to reject the Brexit deal.

According to the Daily Mail, she has now ordered officials to hold the European flag in front of parliament.

The conservative interim leader criticized the decision that the SNP was “obsessed with flags” and Scottish independence, rather than improving the lives of the Scottish people.

He said, “This is another cynical and obvious demonstration of political opportunism by the first minister.”

MORE: The first Welsh minister promises to keep flying the European flag after Brexit

Sturgeon is expected to announce its next steps towards Scotland’s independence on Friday, the same day the country will leave the block.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. We believe that our voice is important – both in advocating the EU pro perspective and restoring the balance between the right extremes of much of the UK’s national press. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

Advertisement