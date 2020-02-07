Nicki Minaj reveals that she and Kenneth Petty are married

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj is officially a woman

On Monday, the 36-year-old rapper announced that she and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty are married. They share a video on Instagram that shows the matching cups “Mr.” and “Mrs.” in addition to the caps “Bride” and “Groom”.

Kenneth Petty and Nicki MinajGetty Photographs

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10 • 21 • 19”, Minaj signed the clip.

Minaj, who fueled rumors about marriages last year, announced in June that she and Petty, 41, a registered traffic offender convicted of raping a 16-year-old woman, had received her marriage license.

“We received our marriage certificate,” Minaj said on her “Queen Radio” gift on Apple Music. “I think I’m just lucky with what I’ve always striven for. It was so tedious to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t have to compromise that for anyone or anything. “

In August Minaj changed her Twitter contract with Mrs. Petty. The couple made their love affair with the official Instagram finale in December.

