Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill go to war on Twitter

Advertisement

Once upon a time, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj were among the great love stories of hip-hop. Not so much. The former lovers have recently been in the news for some hostile clashes, including a screaming contest, when Meek encountered Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty in a clothing store in West Hollywood last month. Today, their conflict has exploded over a series of inflammatory social media posts.

Minaj took the first pictures of the afternoon. Apparently in response to Meek liking an Instagram meme that mocked Petty’s wardrobe, she posted a photo of Meek on Twitter titled “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers badly built ass on the face, obsessed with the queen”. After another tweet that alludes to the recent confrontation with Meek, she made a number of serious allegations in a third post: “You hit your own sister and took her in. Spit on it and glued it on. Kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. “This news ended with a nod to Meek’s reconciliation with Drake after Meek started (also on Twitter) and was overwhelmingly lost:” Sucking Drake’s tail felt hard again. Go on.”

Trigger fingers revolve around #TwitterFingers poorly built ass owned by the queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh

Advertisement

– Ms. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ), February 5, 2020

Nigga has been tweeting about my husband for a year. Talking about he went to my side to see him, but he was blocked. My nigga, keep going. I know you’re embarrassed. Fuck this shop when you got pushed.

– Ms. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ), February 5, 2020

You defeated your own sister and took her in. Spit on it and glued it on. Kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake tails made you hard again. Go on.

– Ms. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ), February 5, 2020

Meek immediately responded with a series of tweets that denied the allegations and referred to Minaj’s previous support for her brother Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of child rape in 2017

Meek started like this: “The only way to kill my career is to say that I beat women … talk about your brother who was convicted of rape and you were known and paid for his lawyer … your little brother has touched this little girl too! You know, I know … you want me to bump into your boyfriend and I don’t. “He continued:” You are sad that you are ready to crash your husband because you are now losing and everyone in the industry knows that you are a bad person! You knew your brother raped this little girl, so I got away from you! “

Meek followed it all up with two more messages on the same wavelength: “Surrounded by rapists who talk what? Stop playing, you chose a great time to say that I ever got your hands on you … you’re full of hate and the whole industry knows you’re full of hate … and your bag goes running out so you want to destroy me I can’t believe that all industry people let these people survive in the game for so long because they know that they are really bad people and have a bad upbringing … Everyone really knows what’s going on! I’m powerful, I’m never afraid to speak out loud! “

You can only try to kill my career by saying I hit women … talk about your brother who was convicted of rape and you were known and paid for his lawyer … your little brother has this too little girl touched! You know, I know … you want me to bump into your boyfriend and I won’t

– Meek Mill (@ MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You are sad that you are ready to crash your man because you are now losing and everyone in the industry knows that you are a bad person! You knew your brother raped this little girl, so I got away from you!

– Meek Mill (@ MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Surrounded by rapists talk what? Stop playing. You chose a great time to say I ever got your hands on you. You are full of hate and the whole industry knows that you are full of hate

– Meek Mill (@ MeekMill) February 5, 2020

I can’t believe that all industry people let these people survive in the game for so long because they know that they are really bad people and have a bad upbringing … Everyone really knows what’s going on! I’m powerful, I’m never afraid to speak out loud!

– Meek Mill (@ MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Minaj then went back into the fight with the following answer: “Imagine you are talking about allegedly raping a child in order to hurt someone who was not so involved that people cannot like me. You can never stand alone “You won’t tell ppl that the mother is on tape and is asking me for $ 20 million to get the charges off. You were close. You know. See you soon.” Shortly afterwards, Meek posted two more tweets. “Go to church, leave me alone!” And then: “My girl is pregnant with me and watches me tweet about my ex. It’s very stupid. Ima exit.” Part of the exchange has since been deleted ,

Imagine talking about allegedly raping a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so that people couldn’t like me. You can never stand alone. You won’t tell ppl that the mother is on tape and is asking me for $ 20 million to get the charges off. You were close. You know. See you soon

– Ms. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ), February 5, 2020