Nicki Minaj has not yet completed stunning her followers. After Tusa and Good To Meet Ya, the rapper thrilled with a brand new and unique sound: “Yikes”.

AFTER CHAINING THE COLLABS, THE RAPPER COMES BACK WITH A SINGLE TITLE

It’s been some time since Nicki Minaj didn’t start a single solo. Surely the rapper has been limited to collaborations since the release of her studio album Queen in 2018. Not too long ago, she also announced the end of her career … The Barbie had said on Twitter that she wanted to bow to commit to her household.

Nevertheless, Nicki Minaj returns to the delight of her followers. In any case, at least the time of a tube. The rap queen had already thrilled together with her titles Tusa in a duet with Karol G and Good To Meet Ya in a feat with Meghan Trainor. So she celebrates her comeback with a brand new observation, Yikes. It is already available on all streaming platforms.

We already had a little preview of this new sound, which was signed by our black Barbie. Sure, Nicki gave us a little preview on Instagram. Nevertheless, one of the punch lines was certainly not unanimous. She is certainly attacking an important determinant in African-American wrestling: Rosa Parks. “Let all these Rosa Parks p * cups shake their asses,” she says.

Nicki Minaj is then back in the studio. If the singer had previously stepped down from music, she seems determined to plan a brand new musical venture this year. We also hope for a clip for this new track. When the title was printed on YouTube, the followers were wild. “However, I can’t help smiling as quickly as Nicki includes the foreground. I find it irresistible,” can be heard in feedback.