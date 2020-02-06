Advertisement

After a violent argument with Nicki Minaj’s husband in a boutique in LA, the former Lovebirds Nicki and Meek Mill attacked each other again in a fiery Twitter trade and took pictures of each other in private life.

Nicki Minaj and gentle Millwho had a two-year date between 2015 and 2017 joined each other on Twitter on February 5, and their tweet conflict quickly became nuclear. It started when Nicki spoke of Meek that she had a case of “fingerprints” after she had “liked” one of her pictures. “Set off fingers flip to #TwitterFingers,” the rapper tweeted “Tremendous Bass” for the first time, including that Meek had an “unhealthily constructed face owned by the Queen” man for a year. Speaking of which, he went to my website to see him, but he was banned, ”says her husband. Kenneth Pettyshe secretly married in October 2019. From there, she instructed her ex to move on and subordinated Meek’s romantic colleague Milan Rouge Harris is “embarrassing” to him. However, Meek could not remain silent.

This new Twitter outbreak occurred after a scream match at Maxfield boutique in West Hollywood, California on January 24. The two men and rapper “Solely” had shouted at each other during a heated trade after working together. In the breathtaking video about the confrontation with Meek, Kenneth and a woman who is considered to be Nicki may already be heard when Meek was arrested again and ultimately led out of the store by his security group and some Meek employees. Now it is Nicki and Meek who are shooting each other with Twitter grenades.

After Nicki fired her first shot, Meek tweeted to Nicki again and replied, “You are unhappy that you have been preparing to crash your husband since you dropped off and everyone in the business knows you are a bad person From then on, Nicki shadowed her ex because of unacceptable ancestors. As the reactions between the two became hotter and dealt with intense private issues, Meek fired again to provide the complete back and forth to a detail.

“You are full of hate and the whole business knows that you are full of hate,” Meek shot again, including “and your pocket is running low so you want to destroy me.” Simply when the followers of all rappers thought the whole problem had been solved, Meek, known as a leisure entrepreneur, in which he and Nicki work. “The experts let these people survive so long in their free time that they find that they are really bad and have a bad upbringing … Everyone knows what actually happens! I am very effective and am not afraid to express myself! “

For fans who watched the takedowns being thrown back and forth, it was extremely stunning. Meek and Nicki have undoubtedly been waiting for nothing. The followers even interfered with the mentions of the rappers who told them to “stop” while others made them “go away”. One thing tells us that this is not the last time that they start one after the other. Hollywood Life Nicki and Meek’s representative asked for a comment.