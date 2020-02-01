Advertisement

The new “Bachelor” Peter Weber provided Nick Viall with a lot of inspiration for his Halloween costume over the past 12 months.

On Saturday, Viall, who starred in season 21 of “The Bachelor” with a pilot shirt and pilot glasses, referred to Weber’s profession as a pilot. The 39-year-old was also given a rose and a bandage, which indicates an accident that Weber suffered during the shooting.

Peter WeberABC

“Only a pilot on a love flight,” Viall wrote on Instagram, “will most likely crash into a windmill tonight.”

The 28-year-old Weber, finalist of the latest season of “The Bachelorette”, made headlines with her leading actress Hannah Brown.

“I was a bit dishonest in one thing,” Brown said in The Bachelorette’s July final. It was really 4 occasions. “

Weber was introduced in September for the 24th tour in franchise history. Its season premieres are in January.