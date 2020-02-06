Advertisement

Nick Saban only had a few selection spots to fill in on National Signing Day after inking 22 players in December during the early college football signing period.

Despite the (expected) lack of activity during the day, the football coach in Alabama was still very busy. A reporter discovered that the hard way during the Saban national press conference on Wednesday.

“Today was not a very busy day for you in terms of signatures that came in,” the reporter told Saban. “Is that what you expected and how do you feel as if you have addressed your remaining needs?”

Nick Saban answered:

“Do you take math? Do you have math lessons? Did you learn how to add when you have had math lessons? Like 22 and three make 25? I mean … Is that what we expected? That we could only sign three boys. That is what we expected based on mathematics.

“But it was a very busy day, aight, because the calendar has been moved up. Now, so I’m spending my entire day today – and we’re spending our entire day today – next year’s recruitment. Does that make sense?

“So I think I spoke with 22 boys today, and I think I spoke with 14 boys yesterday. Aight, so it was very busy. Towards the end of the day, I stuttered on the phone and found it hard to speak clearly, so it was that busy. “

According to the composite ranking of 247Sports, Alabama finished the National Signing Day with the No. 2 recruitment class behind Georgia.