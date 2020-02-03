Nick Jonas groped for the fan during the Jonas Brothers concert

Advertisement

An overzealous fan was spotted on video by Nick Jonas earlier this week during his concert in Los Angeles.

In a video recorded by a concert goer, the fan was seen grabbing Jonas by the legs, behind, and crotch on the occasion of Oct. 21. Safety tried several times to stop the fan from touching the 27-year-old pop singer, but she continued to confiscate him based on the video. Finally Jonas turned and seemed to scold the viewer member earlier than resume his efficiency.

Followers on Twitter expressed their anger and disappointment at the unknown Groper. A supporter wrote: “You should stop touching him. PERIOD!”

“It most likely ruined his whole night,” wrote the others. “It is by no means okay to sexually abuse someone, not to mention the fact that there are actually thousands of individuals present?”

“It is truly so difficult to observe. Can’t you understand with their heads that Nick clearly feels uncomfortable when he turns to look at her and try to slap her hand away? “Famous others. “Ugh, it’s not the best way to deal with them. They are people who are identical to us and do not really need to feel hurt. “