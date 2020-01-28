Nicholas Castellanos shows that he believes in the Reds' playoff opportunities in 2020

Advertisement

A few moments after 4:30 p.m. local time On September 28, Nicholas Castellanos completed the end of his interview with the Chicago media in 2019.

The Cubs were two more games in St. Louis, but Castellanos had a groin injury and didn’t want to compete in either competition. His cubs had already dropped out, although Castellanos had made herculean efforts in his two months with the club. He had switched from Detroit to Chicago on July 31 trading date, and in 51 games with his new club, Casteallanos had 37 extra-base hits – 16 Homer and 21 Double – beaten .321 with 1,002 OPS in the heat of the pennant race and 36 RBIs.

And this exit interview showed how much Castellanos loved these two months.

“For two and a half years, when your team has 260 losses and you are no longer there in the first week of May, it will be more like a job if you show up and stay focused and try to be the best player you can,” said he. “But if we know I’m here to win because we’re in a pennant race and we have a chance,” that’s another answer. For me it is a different level. “

Shortly after the winter meetings, I wrote in a column that it may be time to believe in the Reds, who have not had 500 since 2013 and have suffered an average of 91 defeats in the past five seasons. The club has a solid rotation – led by Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer – a 49-homer third division club in Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto and a nice addition to young players. And this off-season they’d already added Mike Moustakas to play second base and Wade Miley to join the rotation.

I posted a poll on Twitter to get a very unscientific look at baseball fans’ opinions. They were not convinced (again, the knowledge of the results can easily be falsified by the participants who see the survey and whether they have decided to express their opinion). 62 percent said the Reds would miss the playoffs again in 2020.

But do you know who believes in the Reds for 2020?

Nicholas Castellanos is the one (I also republished the same poll if you want to vote). On Monday morning, he reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the Reds for $ 64 million that was pending a physical case. It was impossible to imagine that after hearing him passionately talk about the excitement of participating in a playoff race, he would sign as a free agent on a team that he didn’t think would give him the chance to get this thrill to experience again.

Castellanos had no influence on Detroit’s decision to go through a reconstruction process during his 25-26-27 year season. So when he controlled his fate for his 28 year (and beyond) seasons? There would be no doubt what fueled his decision-making process.

Again from this exit interview: “I want to win. I want to be baseball in October. I want to win. I won a lot as an amateur baseball player, I was in many cool teams and I did a lot of cool things, I won a gold medal in Venezuela, I won state championships in high school, I won summer ball tournaments, and I wasn’t there as a professional. None of my minor league teams ended up too well. I was able to celebrate a division series in 2014, but I was so young and the game was so fast I didn’t really appreciate it, you know? “

As details of the contract became known, it is clear that although Castellanos believes in the Reds, his options remain open. Castellanos is reported to have opt-out clauses after the first and second year.

If he is wrong and the Reds do not take the next step in the dispute in 2020, he can unsubscribe and start his 29-year season as a free agent again. The same applies to the year 2021. Or if he has a massive season and would like to test the open water again to land a bigger deal, he can do it too. Playing 81 times a year in a hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark certainly doesn’t hurt his chances.

The opt-outs certainly put Castellanos in the driver’s seat, and it is for a highly competitive player who has spent three of his best years playing for teams that have lost 98, 98 and 114 games in the past three seasons hard to blame him for his structure contract to give himself every opportunity to avoid more lost seasons.

“I love expectations and the pressure to win,” said Castellanos at the Busch Stadium that September afternoon. “I love to be in the pennant race. I love it. And I think to get the best out of myself in this environment. “

The Reds and their fans definitely hope that this is true.

