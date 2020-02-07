NIALL HORAN PREMIERE HIS VIDEO “NO JUDGMENT” AND ANNOUNCES NEW DISC

Advertisement

The Irishman premiered the video for his new single “No Judgment”. A clip describing a phase of a relationship in which the need to impress your companion evolves towards a state in which everyone turns out to be the one with whom they are concerned to be judged out of concern.

In the music video, Niall is a moderator who observes and responds to the lives of some outdated men. The couple travel around at home while dancing, doing their homework, meditating and consuming, performing in a fun and sometimes unusual way.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CU5ImX_MNms (/ embed)

Advertisement

Niall is moved by their relationship, but additionally confused by the additional belief that exists between them. It is a gratifying situation when the couple shows the great affection they have and how they are content with the way they behave towards each other.

Check out this post on Instagram

Some information I know you want to hear beautiful people. My second album is called “Heartbreak Climate” and will be released on March 13th. I’ve worked so hard on this album for the past 18 months and I’m soooo able to release it. I’ve had the time of my life to make it, and while you hear it on March 13th, I hope you can hear it in music. 2020 will be a happy year for us, let’s enjoy it to the fullest. Until then there is an album cap and an album title

A post by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on February 6, 2020 at 9:24 p.m. PST

“You don’t have to change when I’m near you. So go ahead and see what’s in your mind. Once you’re with me, there are no judgments. You will get it from someone else. You have to show nothing, you will just be yourself. “

The singer has also announced the release date for his new album. The file material will be available under the name “Heartbreak Climate” and will be available from March 13th. Are you excited about the rest of the songs?