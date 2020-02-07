Niall Horan announces that Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13th and releases a new single, No Judgment ': Bollywood News

Advertisement

Singer Niall Horan just announced that his second album “Heartbreak Weather” will be released next month. The former One Direction member used his social media to display the artwork along with the date, i.e. H. March 13th to publish.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them from start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather I wanted to tell the story that was in my head and hopefully lead people through the stories of an album track listing. I was trying to think about how to write a different album than usual … I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else who was watching it, “Niall said in a statement about his new album to Headline Planet.

Two songs from ‘Heartbreak Weather’ have already been released – ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ and ‘Put a Little Love on Me’. The 26-year-old singer released a brand new song “No Judgment” on Friday.

Niall Horan will be on the Nice To Meet Ya Tour from April 20th to May 20th, which will also feature Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER.

