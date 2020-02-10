Nia Jax comments on the XFL Opening Weekend

Advertisement

Nia Jax has to go back into the ring after a double knee operation. She trained for her return, but the Irresistible Force recorded some soccer this weekend.

The XFL opened its doors again this weekend and they had four games to start the season. Nia Jax watched and it sounds like she’s picking a favorite team. For Jax, it’s between the Guardians and the BattleHawks, but their favorite uniform belongs to the vipers.

Ok, after yesterday’s games … the selection for my team in the #XFL was limited to @XFLGuardians & @XFLBattleHawks.

Advertisement

Who do you go with?

But so far for uniform favorites, this has gone to @XFLVipers. #LimeGreen

The opening game of the XFL brought an impressive average rating of 3.3 million viewers. We’ll see how the rest of the season develops as XFL tries to find out if there’s interest in spring football.