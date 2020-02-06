NHL rumors 2020: Los Angeles Kings must go all-in, trade Alec Martinez and Tyler Toffoli

Advertisement

There are 28 games left, but the Los Angeles Kings season is over.

On Wednesday, they exchanged goalkeeper Jack Campbell and sent Kyle Clifford to Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, Columbus’ third round draw in 2020 (previously taken over from Ottawa on July 1, 2019) and a conditional third round design collection in 2021.

Advertisement

But if the kings are wise, they just get a head start on a full fireplace. Following items to tick off the list: Alec Martinez and Tyler Toffoli.

TRADE RUMORS: Brenden Dillon | Jason Zucker | Chris Kreider | Alexandar Georgiev

Los Angeles ended last season as the worst team in the Western Conference and wants to repeat this, sitting down with a gloomy 19-30-5 record. They don’t have to make a change, they have to make some changes and they still have a few negotiation chips.

First up, Martinez. The 32-year-old defender averages more than 20 minutes per game, but the kings – who are 30th in the scoring competition – need offense and Martinez doesn’t produce much in the offensive end; he has one goal and seven assists this season. The age of Martinez also does not work well for a team that is a few years away from the position of Stanley Cup. His skills, demanded on the blue line near the trading deadline, are better suited elsewhere.

Teams allegedly interested in Martinez are the Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers. Nashville is the only team currently on the outside of the play-off photo – with three points – but many teams can use the blue line depth to enter the late season. Martinez has a full season left on his contract, which could also lure teams, as he would not be a rental player.

MORE: trade deadline date, time, top goals and latest news

Toffoli, on the other hand, will become an unlimited free agent and a source of production for the kings. He is on pace for a 46-point season and, at the age of 27, could be a valuable long-term piece for the kings if they were to keep him. However, if the return matches the desired identity of Los Angeles, it may be worth it.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers – all potential play-off teams – are interested.

The kings have many design choices and a number of players in the final year of their contract, which means they have all sorts of flexibility to rebuild within their reconstruction this season. With multiple third-rounders in 2020 and 2021 (conditional) and an additional fourth in 2020, they could still use an extra first or second rounder.

Usually the team at the bottom has nothing to lose, so if Martinez and Toffoli give them more freedom, they have to go for it.