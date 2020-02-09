NHL investigates Arizona Coyotes for allegedly 'suitability testing', eligible prospects, per report

Advertisement

The NHL is allegedly investigating the Arizona Coyotes organization for alleged recruitment violations with regard to the way the club handles the preliminary design of scouting.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the investment relates to the Coyotes reportedly placing the Canadian Junior League prospects through eligibility tests before the 2019 NHL version. Dreger initially tweeted his report on the existence of the investigation Thursday before explaining it in the “Insider Trading” segment of TSN.

Dreger said the three competitions that make up the CHL – the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League – have sent emails to their respective teams requesting any contact between them and the Coyotes organization to report. Although he mentioned only unnamed sources, Dreger said that several CHL teams have been in contact with Arizona regarding the physical testing of their players.

Craig Morgan of the Athletic reported that the Coyotes do not believe they have violated any rules and simply asked questions from prospects about their eating habits, supplement use, and training regimes during interviews with prospects eligible for the draft before the NHL combines draft. Morgan’s report also extends the investigation to the top junior league of the United States, the USHL; the team also reportedly tested numerous players invited to the 2019 combination of that competition.

“We are aware of the reports. We have discussed the issue with the NHL and will not comment further at this time. “Https://t.co/fMdlErMKn6

– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 31, 2020

The NHL has its own combine prior to setting up each year in which eligible prospects work and has the ability to interview interested teams in an effort to differentiate themselves from the rest.

According to Dreger, the competition makes it very clear that teams are not allowed to perform physical tests before the combination. Morgan reported that the competition grew worried about the participation of a strength and conditioning consultant, Tommy Powers, in these interviews. In addition, the Coyotes are said to have asked draft prospects to attend these interviews in a T-shirt and shorts so that team staff could “see” their bodies. Morgan’s sources argued that the Coyotes did not take measurements or requested physical tests during these interviews.

If the competition determines that the Coyotes are guilty of this violation, the franchise may receive fines of $ 250,000 or more per incident. On 8 February, Dreger reported that there are at least 20 instances of the team-capable players testing the suitability.