NFL mock draft 2020: Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go defense; Bucs, chargers board QB

Advertisement

With the 2020 NFL design less than three months away, it’s time to review the projected selections in the newest 2020 first-round pilot design from Sporting News.

Super Bowl 54 marched the official end of the current NFL season. The week before, the Senior Bowl marked the unofficial kick-off of the serious pre-draft process with the NFL Combine on deck at the end of February.

Advertisement

Now that the draft order is being processed and the stock of various attractive pro-prospects is clearly visible, we can now see how the picks take place from numbers 1 to 32.

MORE: Ranking of the 50 best agents of the NFL for 2020

NFL test design 2020

Joe Burrow

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/cf/ce/joe-burrow-011420-getty-ftr_1gsb6xaguioax1bjrolrr24e33.jpg?t=-1529200753&w=500&quality=80

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Attack-focused coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise-passer where Andy Dalton fades and Ryan Finley doesn’t show much. Burrow enjoyed a huge increase as the runaway Heisman Trophy winner and the best QB outlook in the class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical toughness in the bag with a strong arm and accurate delivery. His leadership qualities and athletics flourished in Baton Rouge, capped by elitist performances in the College Football Playoff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent Ohio State studs Joey and Nick Bosa. With Defensive set Ron Rivera hired as head coach, assuming the Redskins don’t get an irrefutable offer to trade back, they must seize the opportunity to get this corner-stone talent for the team’s defensive rebuilding. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor who had 16.5 pockets in just 12 junior games.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn need to think about the best defensive player there is and set up a corner back to support Darius Slay, who is entering his 29-year season, is not a bad route. Okudah, an elite ball hawk at 6-1, 200 pounds, has the build to handle recipients of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to develop into a shutdown type with his strengths in the press.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

The Giants also need to tackle the defense with a stat-sheet stuffer, and a versatile linebacker is just what they need for their Patriots-tinted defense coordinated by Patrick Graham under Joe Judge. Simmons seemed to be at college everywhere at all times with great speed and range at 6-4, 230 pounds, and he can also reach the quarterback. He placed 104 tackles, 7 bags, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games.

Tua Tagovailoa

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/63/1e/tua-tagovailoa-12032019-getty-ftrjpg_r2ei5we6lg7b18fl10viv2x55.jpg?t=-834821266&w=500&quality=80

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) must fully recover from his scary hip injury, so the dolphins might as well land him with the first of their three first round picks. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick as QB bridge if Tagovailoa needs extra time to regain strength. When healthy, Tagovailoa is an accurate, mobile, deep ball that throws QB with the top of Russell Wilson, only throwing with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles chargers (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) and underestimates athletics for a team that needs to look at his QB future beyond Philip Rivers. Although Herbert is efficient and mentally tough, there are times when he can get into a slump with his decision-making, forcing him to self-confidence. With good NFL coaching, however, he can deliver a prototypical superstar, drawing that he showed in the Senior Bowl. Anthony Lynn would have a strong influence on Herbert.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Brown distinguished himself early in the design process as the most impactful domestic defense perspective against both the run and the pass, something that coach Matt Rhule and coordinator Phil Snow need for their front-seven fortification. With 6-5, 318 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who plays a lot in the backfield.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

By giving Kyler Murray a real go-to-man, Christian Kirk could be more dangerous as a complementary playmaker and give Larry Fitzgerald, who returns another year, a real successor. Jeudy fits into the profile as a No. 1 receiver; he is a classic intermediate to deep field puller and smooth drive finisher in the red zone at 6-1, 198 pounds.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Yannick Ngakuoe is a free pending agent who may be too expensive to keep, and Calais Campbell enters his 34-year season in Todd Wash’s 4-3 defense. This choice would yield a nice young pass-hasty piece as a compliment to the first rounder Josh Allen from 2019. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, big player. He can push blockers out of the way to get to the quarterback and is also strongly against the run. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 pockets and forced clumsiness against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns have an amazing set of skill players in Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they found their explosiveness slow in early 2019. That will change with run-tilted and offensive new coach Kevin Stefanski. Thomas corresponds to good size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Stefanski will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the current game.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

The Jets may consider a broad receiver, but they can also use a stone for their attacking line for Sam Darnold, given their problems with pass protection and the fact that Kelvin Beachum is awaiting a free agent. Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) entered the first round battle as an athletic beast with a strong finish to his final college season.

12. The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders need help from the rear after being burned consistently this season, despite some improvements in the passrush. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, cleverness and good coverage skills to have a long, prosperous career. He felt confident enough to step out of the Senior Bowl. This is a must-address position, and Fulton has the highest play value upside down at angles in the draft.

CeeDee Lamb (left), Caden Sterns (right)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9c/a9/ceedee-lamb-caden-sterns-073119-getty-ftr_1b3at2kkndluf15nfxxjte52i9.jpg?t=1238759980&w=500&quality=80

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Colts have an aging (and painful) T.Y. Hilton and little playing game hit the wide receiver somewhere else, with Zach Pascal again signed on the depth chart. Lamb, a DeAndre Hopkins clone, can be an explosive field stretcher outside and a man with constant possession. At 6-2, 199 pounds, he only needed 62 receptions to place 1,327 yards and 14 TDs in 13 games in his last season in Oklahoma.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love (6-4, 223 pounds) did not waste his showcase and discovery in the Senior Bowl. He has an enormous size and enormous physical skills, including a large arm, and his athletics indicate a high ceiling if his accuracy, decision-making and footwork can become cleaner with good NFL coaching. Bruce Arians would be the ideal coach for him with established Bucs weapons, and this choice would indicate that the team will continue from Jameis Winston.

Denver Broncos (7-9)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Broncos need defensive and help, but they can also boost their offensive line edge game to help both second-year QB Drew Lock and third-year declining Phillip Lindsay. Wills (6-5, 320 pounds) is a strong, powerful run-blocker that needs a little time to develop into an elite pass protector.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-4, 250 pounds) has a great name for an elite, active defender who chases after quarterbacks and runs the same way. He had 6.5 bags and 60 tackles during LSU’s championship, and like several teammates, his design stock shot up throughout the season. He is an effective hybrid player that works well in the Dan Quinn 4-3 schedule.

Grant Delpit

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ce/74/grant-delpit-110719-getty-ftrjpg_pbyaiqk156nt1h0s96ixmjtpa.jpg?t=1194420438&w=500&quality=80

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys need an upgrade on free safety from Jeff Heath to get better at covering backs and tight ends. Delpit flies over the field, stops the run as an extra linebacker and makes large ball games in the field. He plays as the Chargers’ Derwin James with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 Steelers)

The dolphins may think of running with one of their three first-rounders, but they can tackle that later with a good price. Between a new QB and a big-play No. 2 wide receiver in this mock, they grab someone to replace Laremy Tunsil. Wirfs has the athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left long. He combines his pass-blocking skills with strength and physicality in the running game.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from 8-8 bears)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Raiders need to strengthen their interior with a Geno Atkins-like player for Paul Guenther. They can watch Will Muschamp’s defense, where the 6-6, 310-pound Kinlaw placed 6 bags in 12 games for the Gamecocks. Offensive tackle also gets attention in this choice, but Kinlaw was too impressive in the Senior Bowl to ignore.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 rams)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Jaguars can replace Jalen Ramsey with the choice they have been given by trading. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athletics and technique to his advantage. It just needs to become a little more physical to be trusted with recipients who rely on body position to open up.

Tee Higgins

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5d/27/tee-higgins-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1efy204c37njt1173m1yrc86ip.jpg?t=1126840671&w=500&quality=80

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Eagles urgently need a major threat in the receiving corps of Carson Wentz, given the age of DeSean Jackson and an equally disintegrating Alshon Jeffery. Higgins is a dangerous, versatile playmaker who can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds he placed 59 receptions for 1167 yards and 13 TDs in 15 games. He also rushed to a score of 36 meters against LSU.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

An upgrade of the pass rush will fight the help of a broad receiver early on the Bills design board. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in the 4-3 schedule of Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier with Lorenzo Alexander retiring and Shaq Lawson a pending free agent.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Patriots have not signed many free-worries about linebacker with Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins before 2020. Murray (6-2, 243 pounds) is an active, stylish playmaker who can be just as effective if he falls back downhill. against the run or floats.

Henry Ruggs III

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/16/bd/henry-ruggs-iii-092819-getty-ftr_r8q240pftrd1p36ig4xgi88x.jpg?t=2038218117&w=500&quality=80

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The saints must provide Drew Brees with a second reliable external threat that can do just about anything to Michael Thomas. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) fits the bill as a field puller who can also use his route-walking skills to win on shorter routes.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Xavier Rhodes is quickly faded like a big cover man and Trae Waynes is a free agent pending. Dantzler (6-2, 185 pounds) is a nice size and uses his hands and hips well to be disruptive to recipients in the field. He is at his best in the zone and can be used well in the defense of Mike Zimmer.

26. Miami Dolphins (from 10-6 Texans)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The dolphins know that DeVante Parker will be around for a while. Now they can get someone to complement him as a major threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) appeared in the passing game of LSU as a fast, efficient route runner with good hands, whose speed remains undervalued. He placed 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 TDs in 15 games.

27. Seahawks of Seattle (12-4)

Tyler Biadasz, C / G, Wisconsin

Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is the next in the strong line of Badger’s interior blockers (see the Cowboys ‘Travis Frederick and the Giants’ Kevin Zeitler). The attacking base of the Seahawks is the powerful game, and they grow old and limited inside with Mike Iupati as a pending free agent. They can also consider offensive tackle, edge and cornerback here.

Curtis Weaver

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2f/d9/curtis-weaver-081818-getty-ftrjpg_24tbmc78olzw1iz9vh6x0xwp1.jpg?t=65332259&w=500&quality=80

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Raven must also strongly consider upgrading their passrush, especially with Matthew Judon looking at a free agency. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue grass with 13.5 bags in 14 games in his last college season.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Titans need help with inside and outside coverage with Adoree ‘Jackson with major downfield struggles, Malcolm Butler coming out of a seasonal wrist injury and Logan Ryan on his way to a free desk at 29. Diggs offers a good size (6-) 2, 207 pounds)), strength and speed of the field. Diggs has risen rapidly from the board with its great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Packers need a reliable all-round No. 2 against Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers a trusted and technically responsible target. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a confident field stretcher who has some nice big-play flair after the catch. He placed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 TDs for the Buffalo, striking in a struggling team.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Niners have seen their defensive work bear fruit in the sketch, but with Jimmie Ward waiting for a free agent, they could consider tackling security alongside Jaquiski Tartt. With 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do it all for San Francisco, dealing with tight ends in coverage and cleaning up against running.

32. Chiefs of Kansas City (12-4)

Neville Gaillimore, DT, Oklahoma

Gallimore (6-2, 301 pounds) got more attention for the punch he showed on the Inside line of the Sooners, flourishing as a senior with four pockets. He supported that with a strong Senior Bowl week to come back in the first round. The Chiefs may find it difficult to keep Chris Jones.