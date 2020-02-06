NFL free agency 2020: Ranking of the top 50 free agents, best players per position

Advertisement

NFL free agency will be here shortly before 2020. The new competition year will be officially opened for transactions on Wednesday March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, with the legal manipulation period two days earlier on March 16, brings news about unlimited free-agent deals.

In the meantime, teams will try to keep their own outstanding priority agents with a new long-term contract or the franchise tag.

Consider this your Sporting News hub for the latest updates on new signings, deals and possible transactions as they come during the off season. Here is a complete list of NFL-free agents in 2020, including the best players per position.

NFL free agency 2020: Ranking of the top 50 players

Roof Prescott

1. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (age: 26)

Prescott only returned to his rookie level while handling much higher passing volume and downfield pop under Kellen Moore. For that reason, Moore is staying with Mike McCarthy in Dallas and the Cowboys that imprison Prescott is the highest attack priority of any team.

2. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (25)

Jones has proved to be a very disturbing inside pass rusher in two schedules during two large seasons. He is an explosive talent for every front and the Chiefs may have to give him a franchise tag (for about $ 15.5 million guaranteed) before 2020. The challenges of giving him a big contract are a thing of the past for Frank Clark and a monster for the future for Patrick Mahomes while working with limited cap space.

3. Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys (25)

The Cowboys intend to keep their triplets of Prescott, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott intact, but it was strange how they were forced to lock the races first. There is a chance that Cooper can explore a richer payday in a free agency with the potential tag needed to go to Prescott first.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Saints (41)

Brees said he takes the time to think about his future in football, but that after a third consecutive frustration about the playoffs, he is fully expected to be back with a deal on his terms. Sean Payton made it almost clear that he will remain attached to his old QB.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (41)

He is third in the loaded class of veteran QBs because he is much older than Prescott and was not as effective as Brees in 2019. But Brady still used the talent around him to help the Patriots through a harder path to the AFC lead Eastern title by grinding away with its mental resilience and competitiveness. It is around 50-50 for him to stay in New England, so hard to believe.

6. Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks (26)

Clowney liked to play in the Seattle 4-3 schedule after coming over from Houston’s 3-4, stopping his elite run and when he was healthy, he rushed even without the pockets (only 3 in 13 games) to the backup support. He said he wants to keep contributing to a top candidate and the Seahawks want to bring him back.

7. Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys (27)

Jones failed to record an interception in his second full season on cornerback, but used his 6-0, 205-pound frame well as a shutdown artist and also translated his athletics as an active, solid tackler.

8. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos (26)

Simmons comes from a monster season as a major safety (6-2, 202 pounds), showing off both his productive approach to the run and ball-hawking in physical coverage (four interceptions). He is a priority sign for John Elway.

9. Hunter Henry, TE, loaders (25)

Henry returned well in a 12-game season after a torn ACL with 55 catches for 652 yards and a TD, building on his rookie and sophomore promise. With 6-5, £ 250, he is a prototype complete player on the position and secretly the best of the three offensive re-sign options of the Chargers.

Derrick Henry

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (26)

This Henry was beastly on his way to becoming the reigning champion of the NFL with his old-school mix of power and burst. The Titans keep the hammer and the basis of their attack, but they may have to figure out how much they pay their quarterback before they know what they can pay Henry.

11. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots (27)

Thuney comes from a sophomore All-Pro season on the left guard and jumps out despite injuries that dampen the game beside him in the left hook and center. He is an efficient all-round blocker, especially a rock in the running game.

12. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers (38)

Rivers looks like he’s preparing to land with another team in a free organization or getting ready to stop his famous family relocation from Southern California to Florida. He comes from a difficult season where he became too careless with the ball, but he has something left as a fiery leader in the right offensive support system.

13. Cory Littleton, ILB, Rams (26)

Littleton is a very active tackler and one of the best cover men in his position due to his speed, range and instincts. He can also be effective after the quarterback as a blitzer.

14. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Buccaneers (27)

The Bucs received large dividends from the former Bronco while enjoying a great, long-awaited outbreak season that led the NFL in pockets (19.5) in Todd Bowles’ 3-4.

15. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans (31)

The Titans must be careful about paying too much and committing too much to Tannehill, given his age, but it’s hard not to consider him a continuous, very reasonable solution for QB after he was so well attacked by Henry and the dominant running game.

16. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals (31)

Green wants to stay completely lost to ankle injury after his season if the Bengal bring him back at the right final contract price. The Bengal could use it to give Joe Burrow a reliable veteran blanket outside.

17. Anthony Harris, S, Vikings (28)

Harris, just like Simmons, is another great safety (6-1, 202 pounds), which only comes off and makes a few more large actions in coverage (6 INTs) with a slightly less impact on the run.

18. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers (26)

The good thing about Winston was the leader of 5,109 meters with 33 TDs. The bad was his leading 30 INTs that pushed down his efficiency again for Bruce Arians. If the Bucs think they are better off trying to win games with someone else, he must be a starter elsewhere.

19. Anthony Castonzo, OT, Colts (31)

He has been great as their left-wing tackle, while maintaining pass protection during the transition from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett without losing his run-blocking edge. But it sounds like he’s split between retirement and re-signing.

20. Yannick Ngakuoe, EDGE, Jaguars (24)

He is too young and too productive as their best pass rusher (8 bags in 2019) to run. If they cannot come up with a long-term agreement in the short term, they must have a franchise tag of just over $ 19 million by 2020.

Arik Armstead

21. Arik Armstead, DE, 49ers (26)

The 2015 first-rounder from Oregon finally fell considerably with his huge frame (6-7, 290 pounds) with 10 bags in the 4-3 of Robert Saleh, or one more than the total of his previous four seasons. He is probably more of a solid complementary pass rusher than transcendent.

22. Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins (28)

The triple Pro Bowler and No. 5 overall choice from 2015 is not far behind Thuney with his powerful work on the right watch for Washington.

23. Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos (30)

Harris has shown some signs of delay, but overall he started to play more of a traveling shutdown role in the new defense of Denver with Vic Fangio, he responded well to the point that he has a great appeal for a deal with a shorter team.

24. Jack Conklin, OT, Titans (25)

Back to being completely healthy, the overall pickup of 2016 recovered in shape like a rock of a right tackle that cleared the way for Henry. He’s probably locked up by Tennessee, and that’s what he wants.

25. Leonard Williams, DT, Giants (25)

Williams was more than a little disappointing with his explosive front impact, as he was the number 6 overall choice in 2015, prompting his crosstown trade with the Jets. The Giants want to bring him back as a cornerstone for the rebuilding of Dave Gettleman and new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

26. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (26)

He got the solidly-built season he wanted to get in a free agency and there is no way the Chargers change their mind to give him what he asks for, because they can simply fall back on Austin Ekeler if their function returns with a little more power assistance . Gordon is above average at best, considering how low his floor was and how low the ceiling is.

27. Devin McCourty, S, Patriots (32)

McCourty comes as a new game maker in coverage (5 INT) and offers lots of smart and smart things for a team outside of New England that needs it. He wants to keep playing despite the age, but the Patriots will hesitate to commit much more.

28. Breshad Perriman, WR, Buccaneers (26)

For Perriman, the overall choice of number 26 in the 2015 design, he was finally healthy enough with a chance to show off his speed in an attack built on the field stretching. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin needed late hamstring injuries to show what he can do as a field stretcher (36 catches, 645 yards, 6 TDs).

29. Matthew Judon, EDGE, Ravens (27)

Judon tore 9.5 sacks to appear as a devastating force in their 3-4. He is bound to be paid a bit too much because of his profile and that probably praises him from Baltimore.

Robby Anderson

30. Robby Anderson, WR, Jets (26)

Anderson looks a lot like Perriman, since his peak also came in December, but he’s more of a pure field stretcher coming from a 52-catch, 779-yard, 5-TD season. The offer of extensive help is limited enough where demand can give him a generous deal, but probably from New York.

31. Bud Dupree, EDGE, Steelers (26)

Dupree, the general choice of number 22 in 2015, comes from an 11.5-pocket season where he also stopped the run well from the outside. He would have to cash like Judon if he entered the open market. The Steelers want to extend it considerably and can now lean on the franchise tag.

32. Dante Fowler, Jr., EDGE, Rams (25)

Fowler delivered his one-year deal of $ 14 million with 11.5 bags himself. The # 3 overall choice of 2015 found its way from Jacksonville in 3-4 to Los Angeles and has a much more youthful headline.

33. Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons (25)

Hooper threw a Pro Bowl season with 75 catches for 785 yards and 6 TDs in just 13 games. The third rounder of 2016 has exceeded expectations as a valuable recipient, but the Falcons must be creative to keep it at market value given a tight cap situation.

34. Kyle Van Noy, OLB, Patriots (28)

He has been a great Swiss army knife in the defense of Bill Belichick and played a mix from outside linebacker, inside linebacker and defensive end. He just comes across the field to play from all angles. It’s just hard to see him perform outside the Patriots, unless it’s the copycat schemes of the Lions, Dolphins, Giants or Titans.

35. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers (32)

He is a bit like his old teammate Chris Harris Jr., only on the offensive side of this class, good for more like a one or two year deal. Between Denver and San Francisco, Sanders posted 66 catches for 869 yards and 5 TDs in the regular season, with only two major games with the final team.

36. D.J. Reader, DT, Texans (25)

He has emerged as a sturdy 3-4 nose gear to eat space against the run and he also demolished 2.5 bags in 2019.

37. Javon Hargrave, DT, Steelers (26)

He has become the new Casey Hampton for them by the nose with 4 pockets to go along with devouring blockers.

38. Shelby Harris, / DE, Broncos (28)

Harris, who had 6 pockets in 2019, turned out to be a Akiem Hicks player for Vic Fangio with his ability to get the pass from a 4-3 or a 3-4.

39. Jarran Reed, DT, Seahawks (27)

Reed’s off-field problems hit some of his value on the field, while his pockets in Seattle fell 4-3 from 10.5 in 16 games to just 2 in 10 games.

40. Bryan Bulaga, OT, Packers (30)

Bulaga has steadily retained the right tackle for them since he was drafted in the first round 10 years ago. But he has sustainability issues that are piling up to the point that Green Bay can go further.

Kenyan Drake

41. Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals (26)

What did Drake do in his half-season in Arizona after he was traded from Miami? His rush of 643 yards, 8 TDs and 5.2 per carry average in 8 games meant that he was the perfect fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, up to his receiving power. He is suddenly the back of choice about fading David Johnson and needs to be re-signed.

42. Michael Pierce, DT, Ravens (27)

Here is another solid 3-4 run-stuffing nose gear to add to the market, only one with less pass-rush punch than either Reader or Hargrave.

43. Vonn Bell, S, Saints (25)

Bell is an excellent run-support safety and showed in limited doses that he can make great games as a cover man and blitzer.

44. Joe Schobert, ILB, Browns (26)

There is nothing spectacular about his game, but it is just sustainable and productive. The one-off Pro Bowler continued to do the same by equipping tackles with a few pockets, but he also added 4 interceptions in 2019.

45. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Rams (38)

Whitworth again went well on the left and proved to be ultra sustainable with its smart blocking presence. But at his age, he is a short-term solution, in or out of Los Angeles.

46. ​​Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers (33)

The Bucs got more than enough out of Suh and replaced his 2010 first-round draftsman Gerald McCoy with 2.5 bags on top of the anchor for a much improved run defense, which finished number 1 in the competition. He is probably looking at another annual contract.

47. Blake Martinez, ILB, Packers (26)

Martinez is an active tackler but he is still not a plus for the run. His coverage and ability to reach the quarterback when he is asked to blitz give him more appeal as a pass defense.

48. Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams (32)

Given the field goal and the extra misery surrounding the competition, even Greg the Leg / Not So Young GZ was not immune and he fought through a foot injury. He missed 9 FG attempts (24-of-33) but was perfect on PATs (42-for-42). He would be a reliable upgrade for many teams outside of L.A.

49. Eric Ebron, TE, Colts (26)

The No. 10 overall choice of the lions in 2014 broke out with his 13-TD season with Andrew Luck as a free-agent flyer in ’18, followed by an injury faded with Brissett to 31 catches for 375 yards and 3 TDs in 11 spell. Ebron does not return to Indianapolis behind Pro Bowler Jack Doyle and must go somewhere where he can be brought together purely as a tight end / slot receiver.

50. Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers (28)

The first-rounder of 2014 has had a vibrating injury of three seasons, but when he is healthy, he is a valuable, versatile starter because he does a little bit of everything well.

2020 NFL-free agents: top players follow on position

Tom Brady

strategists

Dak Prescott, Cowboys Drew Brees, saints Tom Brady, patriots Ryan Tannehill, Titans Jameis Winston, pirates Philip Rivers, chargers Teddy Bridgewater, saints Marcus Mariota, Titans Case Keenum, Redskins Blake Bortles, Rams Colt McCoy, Redskins AJ McCarron, Texans Matt Moore, Chiefs Chase Daniel, Bears

Run

Derrick Henry, Titans Melvin Gordon III, chargers Kenyan Drake, cardinals Jordan Howard, Eagles Carlos Hyde, Texans Peyton Barber, pirates Lamar Miller, Texans Chris Thompson, Redskins DeAndre Washington, Raiders Isaiah Crowell, Raiders Ty Montgomery, Jets

Wide receivers

Amari Cooper, cowboys A.J. Green, Bengal Breshad Perriman, pirates Robby Anderson, Jets Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers Rashard Higgins, Browns Phillip Dorsett, patriots Randall Cobb, Cowboys Danny Amendola, Lions Devin Funchess, Colts Nelson Agholor, Eagles Tajae Sharpe, Titans Chester Rogers, Colts Geronimo Allison, Packers Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs Damiere Byrd, cardinals Cody Latimer, Giants

Tight end

Hunter Henry, chargers Austin Hooper, falcons Eric Ebron, Colts Tyler Eifert, Bengals Darren Fells, Texans Charles Clay, cardinals Logan Thomas, Lions Nick O’Leary, Jaguars Nick Vannett, Steelers Vernon Davis, Redskins Jason Witten, cowboys

Offensive tackles

Anthony Castonzo, Colts Jack Conklin, Titans Bryan Bulaga, Packers Andrew Whitworth, Rams Jason Peters, Eagles D.J. Humphries, cardinals Darryl Williams, Panthers Demar Dotson, pirates Chris Clark, Texans Mike Remmers, Giants Kelvin Beachum, Jets Greg Robinson, Browns Germain Ifedi, Seahawks

Guards

Joe Thuney, Patriots Brandon Scherff, Redskins Austin Blythe, Rams Graham Glasgow, Lions Richie Incognito, Raiders Andrus Peat, saints Quinton Spain, bills Ereck flowers, redskins Mike Iupati, Seahawks

centers

Connor McGovern, Broncos Ted Karras, patriots

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones, Chiefs

Arik Armstead, 49 years old

D.J. Reader, Texans

Leonard Williams, Jets

Javon Hargrave, Steelers

Shelby Harris, Broncos

Jarran Reed, Seahawks

Michael Pierce, Ravens

Ndamukong Suh, bookiers

Gerald McCoy, Panthers

Jordan Phillips, Bllls

David Onyemata, saints

Malic Collins, Cowboys

Derek Wolfe, Broncos

Michael Brockers, Rams

Danny Shelton, Patriots

Mike Daniels, Lions

Andrew Billings, Bengals

Tim Jernigan, Eagles

Beau Allen, bookiers

A’Shawn Robinson, Lions

Edge rushers

Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks

Shaquill Barrett, Buccaneers

Yannick Ngaukoe, Jaguars

Matthew Judon, Ravens

Bud Dupree, Steelers

Dante Fowler Jr., Rams

Robert Quinn, Cowboys

Shaq Lawson, Bills

Vic Beasley, Falcons

Outside linebackers

Kyle Van Noy, Patriots

Jamie Collins, Patriots

Inside linebackers

Cory Littleton, Rams

Joe Schobert, Browns

Blake Martinez, Packers

Nick Kwiatkoski, Bears

Danny Trevathan, Bears

Patrick Onwuasor, Ravens

Josh Bynes, Ravens

cornerbacks

Byron Jones, cowboys

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos

Bradley Roby, Texans

James Bradberry, Panthers

Trae Waynes, Vikings

Logan Ryan, titans

Jimmy Smith, Ravens

Kendall Fuller, Chiefs

Troy Hill, Rams

Ronald Darby, Eagles

Darqueze Dennard, Bengals

Brian Poole, Jets

Eli Apple, saints

Mackensie Alexander, Vikings

Johnathan Joseph, Texans

Anthony Brown, Cowboys

Kevin Johnson, bills

Javien Elliott, Panthers

protections

Anthony Harris, Vikings

Justin Simmons, Broncos

Devin McCourty, Patriots

Vonn Bell, saints

Jimmie Ward, 49 years old

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Bears

Adrian Phillips, chargers

Tre Boston, Panthers

Tavon Wilson, Lions

Damarious Randall, Browns

Jayron Kearse, Vikings

Will Parks, Broncos

Rodney McLeod, Eagles

Eric Murray, Browns

D.J. Cursing, saints

Kickers

Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans

Mason Crosby, Packers

Then Bailey, Vikings

Nick Folk, Patirots

Adam Vinatieri, Colts

punters