Next In Fashion, Charles Lu, launches his own label

Advertisement

Photograph by Lara Solanki / Netflix

“I really want to respect people and what they want in clothes.”

Advertisement

icon-facebook

icon-twitter

“CAFA just followed me on Instagram!” Charles Lu tells me enthusiastically as we sit down to chat at Next Night’s Fashion party last night in New York. He’s here tonight, along with the other 17 contestants from Netflix’s new blockbuster fashion show. In 10 episodes, the show highlighted the design talent of each of the candidates, Charles included, and it is obvious that each one savor the moment and all that it brings.

During his stay in the series, Charles offered a variety of cool, portable looks in which we could see the street style living. that his own label was being prepared.

We talked about it last night and more. Check out the highlights below:

The streetwear challenge of episode 4 helped him build his brand’s DNA

“When I was making evening dresses, I couldn’t really connect with her personally. How many people wear dresses? And how many people wear dresses of $ 20,000 and more? So when that challenge came and I I really linked what I knew about couture and evening and I merged that with streetwear, I was like, that’s the brand. This is where I should go. I have my own personal style with the the way I dress and [before] I didn’t know how to mix that with the fashion I create. In this challenge, he got fully married. There was this really clear moment when I thought, i love it, it’s me so much, why haven’t I done this before? “

Since leaving the show, he’s been approached by other brands to design, but he’s focused on starting his own thing

“There have been offers from other companies but I just know it’s going to be a repeat of history. I think it is really time for it to be mine. I have enough experience and I just think it is a waste not to fully express my vision because it is so strong and clear, and that is really what I believe in. “

He received so many positive comments for his extended sizing approach

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. During the lingerie contest, people reached out to me, tall people, women who are bodybuilders, people with depression, and I resonated with so many people. It was a level of responsibility that I didn’t think came from the show. I want to respect it because these people need something and it is our job as designers to deliver it. “

Her sisters had a huge impact on the way she dressed women

“My sisters were the first to say that they wanted something from me. One of my sisters is a D cup, she is a size 8, so at a very young age, I had to determine the proportion. I was never afraid to participate in this competition because I was like, I know what they need. We have to have this fashionable conversation – there has to be this level of inclusiveness. The conversations I had with my sisters, I asked them, what do you hate in dresses? And they told me that they didn’t want to wear a bra with their dresses all the time. They want to close in and out and feel safe. They want to feel beautiful. And that’s the only thing women can universally agree on. Nobody wants to go out with a question mark. “

Right now, he’s looking for an investor to help realize the full potential of his brand.

“I really want to resist an investor who can fully commit [me having extended the size as part of my collection]. I want to be able to deliver parts that are not only flattering for the runway models, but that can be translated in different ways and in different proportions. In the future, I really want to respect people and what they want in clothes. “

He is very comfortable with recycled materials to create masterpieces

“It puts you to the test. I was very limited with what I could use when I was a child. When you start breaking up cans to make a dress, you can see that very quickly. So I used to use not only unconventional materials, but also to find beauty on a daily basis. If the challenge was to go to a trash can and find recycled materials, I would agree with that. There is beauty in everything. “

Canada will always have a special place in its heart

“As you get older, you embrace your past and make it part of who you are in the future. This is where the best design comes out. If [my brand] is based in Canada or elsewhere, I am still a Canadian designer and I want it to be international anyway. “

Making women feel good about her rooms is her number one priority

“What would hurt me the most if someone looked at my website or looked at my pieces and said, I can’t understand that. That moment [when a customer] clicks [with a piece] and it feels so beautiful, this is the most rewarding moment. This is where I feel like I have done my job. So I never take this lightly. “

icon-facebook

icon-twitter