Newsom admits it spread the truth about housing about a 3.5 million unit deficit - Whittier Daily News

Governor Gavin Newsom returned to his repeated and insistent suggestion that state housing problems require the rapid construction of 3.5 million units.

He recently described this goal – based on an erroneous and outdated consultant study – as a “tight goal”, whatever that means. In addition, he says he threw this calculation away and has new construction goals formulated. Unfortunately, the governor’s very public stretch of the truth about the housing shortage only further hardens the boundaries between warring factions trying to solve (and / or profit) the chore of sheltering 40 million Californians.

It would be easy for me to buzz over Newsom’s major political mistake – it translated into a lost year on the housing front. Or I could use the trusty spreadsheet to help find a better number. Let me rather applaud his words as a positive signal.

This may be a first step to soften the burning rhetoric of the housing debate and strengthen California’s ability to compromise. Hey, a boy can have dreams, right?

Look, this is just the state’s number one problem. Housing is a social and economic element essential to life which is not well served by political absolutes and a general lack of confidence. And there is so much money at this bargaining table that almost everyone has their own wallet in mind.

Housing challenges, both availability and cost, are not an easy solution. There is no “simple supply and demand” remedy… especially in a state where, despite a worldwide reputation for innovation, old habits die hard.

Using Newsom’s housing goals confession as a moment of clarity, let me suggest how the other parts of this multifaceted puzzle could take their first step in a “resumption of affordability”. My opinion: nothing will be done without a softening of positions.

Remember that the status quo serves many players very well, especially financially. So let’s start by guessing the mistakes of the past.

State legislators: Admit the reality that these problems cannot be resolved from Sacramento. This does not mean abdicating leadership roles, in particular changing state-wide rules that hamper a healthier housing market. And as too many Californian taxes pass through the state budget, do not hesitate to spend more (judiciously) on housing.

Local officials: Admit that you are a real bottleneck. You know, the buck stops at the council chambers. Yes, approving this “controversial” project could put you in a political hot water. My God, it could even cost you your job. But leadership means taking firm positions. This is not the problem of this “other city”.

Non-growing: I concede that we have never tried growth before and it is quite painful. You know, recessions. When the economy stinks, as it did ten years ago, traffic is tolerable, there is parking at the mall and house prices fall. It is not a good old time. People were unemployed or afraid of losing their jobs. Growth, although difficult to manage, is useful.

owners: Say aloud: “My property rights end at my property limit!” Just because you have property money, your vote is not worth more than that of someone else. The property is not accompanied by any guarantee. And, be humble: it is likely that your house was once in the crosshairs of the crowd without growth. Get rid of the unusual attitude of “NIMBY”.

tenants: Vote! Given the size of this group, many political problems creating housing problems would be resolved if tenants turned up at the polls and used the ballot box in their favor. Or, dear tenant, take the financial leap and join the current “favored class” – become an owner!

manufacturers: Admit that California is a very profitable place to build. Well, you are already doing it, quietly to your investors. Perhaps making less dollars per house now could increase sales further. Psst! The “luxury house” market is over! That’s why 2019 was a bad year, not the state’s housing challenges.

ecologists: Recognize that long journeys can be just as damaging to the environment as new construction on “sensitive” land that you fight frequently. Cool the urge to fight almost every road or new community. Competing “green” thinking – a cleaner climate against corporate profits – cannot be a win-win contest.

owners: Recognize that you don’t want a massive build-up of residential units. It’s competition, “rent control” that you can’t control with lobbyists. Want less hassle? Reduce rent increases to what is healthy but profitable. Treat tenants well. Perhaps lawmakers will not play with your very lucrative ownership formula.

lenders: Have the courage to say “yes” to change. We all know what happened the last time you were asked to lend. But that should not prevent a profound rethinking of the way in which real estate financing is done. And that includes everyone in the transaction process: buying a house takes too long and the industry is paid too much to close the deal! Psst! If it was cheaper, you could get more business!

