Newsom administration tries again for agreement on river flow

The Newsom administration on Tuesday launched a proposal to avoid a protracted legal battle over new state standards that would force some of California’s biggest water users to cut back on river diversions to help struggling fish populations.

State officials see a settlement as the linchpin of the administration’s water policies that got bogged down in perennial conflicts in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, a source of water for much from California and home to some of its most endangered native fish.

“These agreements […] will greatly increase the required amount of water flowing in the rivers and the delta,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in an editorial by Cal Matters published Tuesday afternoon. “They require a historic addition of 60,000 acres of critical habitat.”

He added: “My administration is proposing a path to follow, a path that will go beyond the old water binaries and prepare us for a safe and prosperous water future.”

It was not clear whether the main water players would follow the path.

The plan builds on an earlier settlement plan that has been categorically denounced by environmental and fishing groups. At least some of them weren’t impressed with the latest version. Most of the large farming districts that took action to block the state’s new flow requirements were silent.

Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California – the largest urban user of delta supplies – called it a “promising step,” adding that “more work awaits us.”

In the background is the fight against the Trump administration’s cancellation of federal protections for species at risk for delta fish at risk. The Newsom administration announced last fall that it would take legal action to block the cancellations, but has not yet done so.

“Although we are committed to working with the federal government where we can … we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal – including legal action – to ensure that the federal government meets its obligation” to protect the environment, said Newsom.

The new proposal provides for more fish flows than the first project, but the volume is still lower than that required by the new state rules adopted at the end of the Brown administration.

And state rules, in turn, require much lower flow rates than scientists have said necessary to partially restore the salmon that have nearly disappeared on many rivers in central and northern California.

These rules, adopted by the State Water Control Commission in late 2018, were seen as the start of a historic attempt to get cities and farms to draw less water from heavily fluvial systems exploited which feed the delta, as well as the delta itself.

Leaving more water in the rivers would not only improve water quality and help struggling fish populations, but it would also send more flows into the delta, which is part of the largest estuary on the coast. Where is.

The state council said it was open to settling with water users to avoid years of legal battles. The Brown administration began settlement talks months before the board’s vote, developing a proposal that the Newsom administration has now revised.

The changes did not appease critics.

“From what we can tell, this agreement is built on quicksand instead of credible science,” said Rachel Zwillinger, water policy advisor for Defenders of Wildlife, an environmental group that participated in previous settlement negotiations.

“When negotiating an agreement, an essential ingredient of any successful compromise is that it respects existing environmental protection laws,” she said. “This agreement will not fail and will therefore fail.”

Zwillinger complained that the proposal appeared to leave delta pumpers largely unhooked for higher flows, paving the way for the increase in exports that Trump’s cancellations would allow.

Two conservation groups, American Rivers and the Environmental Defense Fund, said they were encouraged by the state’s proposal, but did not endorse it.

Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth said exports from the State Water Project delta, which supplies the Metropolitan Water District, would be the same or less than it currently is.

The settlement would increase flows in tributaries of the delta and the estuary for many years from 800,000 to 900,000 acres compared to current average conditions, state officials said.

This objective would be achieved through various measures. Some diversions would be eliminated. A new water user fee, as well as state money, would be used to finance purchases of water for the environment. New projects, such as recharging groundwater, would also be funded to free up surface water supplies.

All told, the agreement calls for more than $ 5 billion in spending on home improvement, water purchases and summerfallow over 15 years. State taxpayers would supply 42%, water users 44% and the federal government 14%.

Although the flows are lower than those prescribed by the Council of State, the agreement calls for more restoration of the habitat, noted officials.

“We are convinced that this is scientifically adequate,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.