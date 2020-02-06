News media lose all hope when Trump is acquitted

Advertisement

When the impeachment proceedings against President Trump ended in the Senate, the initial excitement of the liberal media dissolved in a subdued disappointment. Television journalists complained extensively that the process was “a deception”, the vote “manipulated”, and the result was nothing other than confirming the “guilt” of the Senate Republicans.

Special reporting bodies that assessed the harm caused by Trump’s acquittal concluded that the constitution was in great danger (as did democracy, the Senate, and the nation). Jeffrey Toobin, a bitter CNN legal analyst, said: “He will do it again, he said he will do it again, and the idea that there is punishment is absurd.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unilaterally “rewrote” the constitution to prevent a Republican president from “being charged in an election year.”

Here are some of the reactions from TV journalists who were broken during the last few days of the trial:

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547134" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547134 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

No die-hard TV watcher was required to predict that Trump’s acquittal news media would be incredibly disappointed. After all, the same anchors, hosts, and contributors murmured excitedly about removing this president from office before he was president,

But given the impeachment and Müller’s exhausted investigation, liberal journalists can only hope that the 2020 elections will free them from the president they despise. If Donald Trump takes up a second term, it is not known how the media will deal with it.