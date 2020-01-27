Newport Beach mourns Kobe and Gianna Bryant and 5 others from their community who died in a helicopter crash - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday evening January 26 at Newport Ridge Community Park to remember seven members of the Newport Beach community – including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna – who died a few hours earlier in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

“There were seven lights on Newport Beach this morning and they went out,” said Newport Beach mayor Will O’Neill. “When we lose fathers and mothers and daughters and sons and these lights go out, we come together as a community. This is who we are. “

News of the helicopter crash in Calabasas passed through Newport Beach on Sunday in cafes, grocery stores and on all social media platforms. The helicopter that took off from John Wayne Airport at around 9:00 am transported the pilot and eight passengers to the Bryant Youth Basketball Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Other Newport Beach residents included Orange Coast College head coach John Altobelli, wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa, 13, who attended Ensign Intermediate School and were Gianna’s teammates. Bryant. Sarah and Payton Chester, also from Newport Beach, were on board the helicopter with Christina Mauser, coach at Corona del Mar Harbor Day School and Kobe Bryant’s best assistant coach on the travel team.

Payton Chester was also a teammate of Gianna Bryant.

“My children and I are devastated,” wrote Matt Mauser on Facebook. “We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.”

Bryant was scheduled to train in a match on Sunday at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed.

Newport Beach city councilor Joy Brenner said in tears Sunday evening how she discovered the tragic accident with her daughter and granddaughter, both friends of the Altobelli family.

“Lexi (Altobelli’s 16-year-old daughter) texted my daughter and said,” My mom, dad and sister were all on board, “said Brenner. “My daughter went right away and stayed with her. Her younger sister was part of Kobe’s daughter team with Peyton Chester.

“It’s really a Newport family story,” said Brenner. “It was bad enough when we first heard about Kobe, but it only got worse. It makes us all shake our hearts when it happens to extraordinarily good people. It makes us doubt that the world is fair. “

Brenner remembered seeing Bryant more and more as his daughters got older.

“Kobe, he was not just a celebrity, he was a loving and kind member of the community,” she said. “I remember watching him with his kids – you couldn’t ask for a better father. He was just kindness personified. “

O’Neill and others in Newport Beach also shared their memories of Bryant.

“He was probably one of the most famous people who lived in Newport Beach,” said O’Neill. “He raised his daughters here. Many people have lost an icon and a friend. In Newport Beach, we lost a neighbor. “

O’Neill recalled Bryant’s influence in the community and at the city’s recreation center.

“There are a lot of people I know who have seen him in the lodges and Starbucks in Newport Coast,” said O’Neill. “He has never been more graceful. Our police and firefighters spoke of his kindness. “

Newport Beach fire chief Jeff Boyles echoed O’Neill’s thoughts.

“Kobe and his family have always been very supportive of our Newport Beach community,” he said. “He would not hesitate to thank our first responders when he saw them in person. He was very authentic and kind with his time and his commitment to our young people.”

Ryan Williams, a Newport Beach resident, remembered that Bryant came to his rescue after someone hit him while driving his car on Newport Coast Drive in September 2018.

“He ran to my car. He helped me. Above all, he was nice, ”said Williams in a Twitter post on Sunday. “A week later, he saw me and my family at Starbucks. He told my wife how lucky I was to be alive. From then on, every time we saw him in Newport Coast, he continued to be nice. A punch for my son, a high-five for my daughter and words of wisdom for me. “

On the eve of Sunday evening, residents shared personal stories and memories of Bryant. Many wore his Lakers jersey.

“We will cry together for a long time,” said O’Neill. “Ladies and gentlemen, never forget – never forget the people we lost tonight.”

Newport Beach schools are expected to have crisis counselors available this week. They include Mariner Elementary School, Ensign Middle School, Harbor High School, Harbor View Elementary School and Harbor Day. St. Margaret’s in San Juan Capistrano will also have advisers.

Newport Beach City Council is expected to recognize the seven residents of Newport Beach at its meeting on Tuesday.

A statement was issued Monday by the city.

“While information was leaked throughout Sunday about other victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash, the tragedy was made worse by the tragedy as it became clear that other beloved members and respected communities of Newport Beach and Orange County were traveling with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. We extend our sincere condolences to the families, friends and neighbors of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, as well as Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan during this devastating time . “

