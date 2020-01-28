Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that her country’s next general election will be held on September 19.

Ardern said on Tuesday that the next election campaign would be “positive, factual and robust,” and that his party had subscribed to Facebook’s transparency tool to counter cases of misinformation that had been seen abroad.

“I will ask New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is based on stability, a strong economy and progress on the long-term challenges facing New Zealand”, a- she declared.

Advertisement

“We lead an established and efficient MMP [mixed mixed proportional] government, and oversee a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates that is the envy of other countries like Australia and the United Kingdom while essential investments in health, education and poverty reduction for children. “

New Zealand operates on an MMP electoral system and holds general elections every three years – what many in power consider too short a cycle.

The Governor General has been informed of the date of the elections.

The New Zealand parliament has 120 seats. In the last election, in 2017, Ardern obtained the right to govern by forming a coalition with the Green party and New Zealand First.

The 2017 election was one of the most exciting that New Zealand has seen, with Ardern leading the Labor Party just seven weeks before polling day, and electrifying the race with ambitious plans to end the housing crisis, reduce child poverty and make the country carbon neutral by 2050.

The term Ardern could be described as a mixed bag. Although she has been hailed for her leadership in national tragedies such as the Christchurch Mosque and the Whakaari / White Island eruption, some of her government’s most ambitious plans have come to naught, including, to end the housing crisis.

Critics say Ardern has been forced to reconsider its ambitious policies on several occasions due to the position of kingmaker occupied by Winston Peters of New Zealand First, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister .

Peters maintained the balance of power in the 2017 elections, but after a long period of negotiation, he supported the Labor Party, saying he wanted to shake up the status quo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

.

Advertisement