New York Times Rukmini Callimachi on getting dressed to interview ISIS fighters

The new “Clothes of Our Lives” series from ELLE decodes the fashion choices of powerful women – and examines why fashion is often at the forefront of communication. Today we met with New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi to find out what she was wearing to interview the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

Last year I flew to Central Asian Tajikistan to sit down with a foreign IS fighter named Hussein Abdusamadov. He was sentenced to life in prison for ordering the brutal murder of two American cyclists.

The interview was a great success. It was the first time in over a decade that someone from the New York Times had been able to travel to Tajikistan – and Hussein was not just any foreign fighter. He had joined the ISIS foreign division, the same wing that had carried out the devastating Paris attack and the Brussels attack. He was sent back to his home country of Tajikistan with specific instructions to find Westerners and kill them. What he did.

When we met in a dark and damp prison in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, I knew how to present myself to get Hussein to open up. He has an animus about people of my culture and it was important that he saw me as someone who should be taken seriously and also as someone who does not disregard his worldviews.

Luis Mazon

For the interview, I chose jeans, black boots and a trustworthy navy blue tunic from Ann Taylor that traveled with me from Iraq to Syria to Lebanon.

Everyone thinks about their appearance at work. For female journalists, it is often a clear contrast between feminine and serious looks, but not cumbersome. For reporters who deal with Islamic extremism, this is a completely different question. We mainly interact with men like Hussein, who are used to seeing women completely veiled. The fact that I rarely cover my head and never my face is already a violation for them. I never want to cross borders and also show my arms, which would draw unnecessary attention to me. I have to think about looking serious and feminine. I like to be female, but if this dial goes one turn too far, I enter an area where people don’t take me seriously. You only see me as a girl.

I prefer clothes with long sleeves that are buttoned up over my collarbone. When I’m in a place where it’s dusty and dirty and dangerous, I avoid bright colors because I don’t want anything to look worn out immediately.

In war-torn areas like Syria, I also avoid primary colors that are visible from a great distance. When I was there in February to report on the struggle to recapture the last village under ISIS control, I avoided red and light blue and green. This is something our Times security advisors did to us: wear colors that somehow appear in nature because you want to fit in.

I want to look serious and disciplined and respect my culture. But I also have to do something that is not that hot or uncomfortable because I am often in warm climates.

To be honest, it is not easy to find something that meets all of these criteria. I was lucky two years ago when I discovered the Ann Taylor tunic in a shopping mall in New Jersey. It’s a dark color that’s perfect, with long sleeves and a high collar.

I loved it so much that I went back to the same store a month later and bought a second one. Now I’m bringing both of them to report on trips. After a day in the field, I wash the tunic by hand, hang it on a hanger to dry in the shower and turn it in the clean the next day.

In Tajikistan, Hussein told me that he stood by what he had done. He had absolutely no regrets at murdering innocent Americans and said he would do it again on the occasion. As disturbing as his words were, the insightful interview was a great success because he stuck to what he was doing.

I do dozens of interviews with ISIS members, and they are usually afraid of the consequences they face or fear to postpone their trial. They deny what they have done, minimize or lie about their actions. But Hussein came out and not only said that he would do it again, but that he would kill me if he could. It was very factual. For me it showed a deep radicalization. He was so within their thinking system that he was convinced that what he was doing was not only right, but a favor for the world.

When I speak to extremists, I don’t want them to be distracted by the fact that I’m a woman. In fact, the goal is not to think about what I look like at all. If they did, they wouldn’t talk to me at all. In this way, my tunic helps me get my job done.

For the sake of clarity, this interview was slightly edited and condensed.

