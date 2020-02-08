Advertisement

The New York Times published a rather shocking article for the Saturday newspaper. Online, the headline was an eye catcher:

The wages of black workers are finally rising

Their salary increases after a decade of stagnation. A man’s story shows the hope and limits of this change.

Waiting. So black workers’ wages stagnated … throughout the Obama presidency. This is a pretty impressive headline. This is NOT the heading of the Saturday newspaper published on page B-1. Instead it wasHe has gained a foothold, but is worried about the case. “

Advertisement

Jeanna Smialek and Ben Casselman reported on Markus Mitchell from Philadelphia:

Three years ago, he earned $ 13,000 in a Chick-Fil-A’s kitchen because he felt uncertain about his future. The hiring of $ 38,000 a year was the last step on the path to a rapid career, which was made possible in part by the record-breaking economic expansion and low unemployment in the United States.

President Trump often celebrates the experience of black workers and rightly states that the group’s unemployment rate is the lowest in history.

Your wages are rising too – A New York Times analysis of government data showed that wage growth for black workers has recently accelerated after much of the decade-long economic expansion has lagged.

It is not surprising that Mitchell’s emotions are not so confident. He is worried about the rest of his neighborhood and how that happiness could end: “A malicious reality is hidden beneath the happy surface when black workers are finally making progress in the job market. Not only did it take a decade for job growth to make itself felt, it could also go away at the first sign of economic weakness, as was the case after previous expansions. “

And liberals would point out that Mitchell has risen through federal-backed Americorps. But the current economic facts are facts:

Mr. Mitchell’s story is, on one level, a lesson in the power of a strong labor market to raise disadvantaged communities. When the workforce is scarce, companies are more likely to hire people with little experience or formal training and training to help them succeed.

Companies are also more willing to raise wages. Wage growth, which has been sluggish for much of the recovery, has increased in recent years, with the highest increases for workers who often focus on the service sector, e.g. B. Fast food and retail.

The history of the Times balances current success with the future concerns of its subject:

He doesn’t have a university degree yet. He hopes his certificate and experience will make up for it, but they still need to be tested in the melting pot of a recession.

What happens to Mr. Mitchell and others like him has an impact on the overall economy. In the past, the gains made by black workers in times of low unemployment have been temporary. They are among the last to benefit from a good economy and the first to suffer from a downturn.

In the past, however, there were few examples of a job market that was as strong and sustainable as the current one.