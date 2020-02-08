Advertisement

“It is said that people are outraged.”

“You said it! They stink on ice!”

Replace “people” with “deplorable” and you have the attitude not only to seek “resistance” in Western Pennsylvania, but not to convert Trump supporters, but to Campbell Robertson in his article in the New York Times, that shows the futility of their efforts. When reading the article, it becomes clear that liberal political conversion therapy simply does not work.

You get a sense of the futility of your task if you read the article titles “In Trump Country, the resistance meets the steel curtain” and the subtitle “Anti-Trump forces are deeply conservative” areas, but the intoxicating expectations of the change of heart become more and more difficult to maintain. “

Robertson takes us deep into the heart of the darkness of a pitiful country in western Pennsylvania, where the supposedly enlightened “resistance” to local Yahoo’s resistance to its message is being demoralized.

When hundreds of thousands took to the streets to protest Mr. Trump three years ago, the resistance seemed immense. Two years ago, when legions of advertisers and postcard writers helped flip dozens of convention seats nationwide, it proved effective. Now that the 2020 elections are around the corner, the Democratic Party appears to be as disconnected as never before, while the Trump administration not only seems disappointed but also encouraged.

And veterans of the four-year-old resistance, especially in places where they outnumber themselves, face an undesirable truth: this will be even more difficult than it once looked.

The gatherings are full, the demonstrators are still gathering on frozen sidewalks, and the whole thing repeats itself like a mantra: the goal is to build a solid political infrastructure that will pay off in the long run. But In the background of the crowded common areas, activists murmur nervously about the discord among the Democrats, the unwavering enthusiasm of Trump believers, and the gnawing suspicion that the mission to win converts and allies may have reached its limits. It’s nice in the long run, but 2020, like even the most patient concession, is The Big One.

Yup! You sure sound demoralized. This happens when you base your hopes on liberal media claims about what is happening in Washington.

“It just feels like life and death,” said 65-year-old Pam Maroon, who spent a week with a dozen other women at an advertising training session southeast of Pittsburgh. “I’m less optimistic,” she said, still pissed off at seeing the news earlier in the day. “It’s tiring, emotional and mental. But you have to keep going.”

Please do not forget to accuse the Russians again after the elections.

Rural western Pennsylvania, once a bastion of union power, has been swaying to the right for years, a shift that skyrocketed with Mr. Trump. After the 2016 elections, small democratic groups sprang up everywhere, many of which were founded by middle and late career women who had previously done little, if any, political work.

In Panera stands far from blue Pittsburgh, they were delighted to find others who thought like them. Certainly there had to be more – if not other Democrats, then at least Republicans who were eliminated by the President.

“He’s losing his voice base,” thought Christina Proctor, 42, as she joined the ranks of newcomers in Washington County. She had been troubled by local enthusiasm for Mr. Trump in the run-up to the 2016 elections, but in the months that followed she believed that allegiance waned. She doesn’t think that anymore. “You are 100 percent on board,” she said.

Attempting to carry out the wrong impeachment procedure certainly didn’t help. His followers remained “100 percent on board”.

On Wednesday evening last week, when the senators in the other Washington fought to call impeachment witnesses, The new leaders of the local Democratic Committee in Washington, PA, sat at their headquarters and discussed whether they had reached the limit of people in the county who could still be convinced.

Sorry, no more persuasive grievances. And one reason is that they may not appreciate the fact that they are condescending as if they were politically trainable laboratory rats.