New York City: Second policeman shot dead in Bronx hours after being ambushed

Published: February 9, 2020, 9:16:05 pm

Police officers confirmed that the gunman was in custody. (Representative picture)

An armed man entered a Bronx police station and started shooting early Sunday. An officer was injured a few hours after a similar, unprovoked attack in which another officer was injured in a patrol car, according to police officers.

The Sunday shootout took place at the headquarters of the 41st police station, according to NYPD spokesman Hubert Reyes. He said the injured policeman was in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Two surveillance camera videos posted on social media recorded the shootout. In one of them, a man strolls into the district house lobby before briefly disappearing from the screen. Then he rushes into the next room with his arm outstretched like a weapon while two people run away. He turns and goes back to the lobby when he looks around and suddenly falls face down on the floor.

In another video, an official in the district lobby is responding to a sound. Officers run together and align their weapons, and the gunman can be seen at a distance as he falls to the ground and a weapon slides off the ground. Other officers quickly gather around the man.

The shots at the district headquarters took place a few hours after another attack in the same section of the Bronx involving a man who was very similar to the one shown in the surveillance camera videos.

Two police officers barely escaped life when an armed man shot into their patrol car shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The cop at the wheel of the van was streaking his chin and neck, but avoided serious injuries. He was due to be released from the hospital on Sunday. Police commissioner Dermot Shea said at a nightly press conference that the attack “should outrage all New Yorkers.”

“He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea. “He is expected to recover fully and it is a miracle.”

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu’s death were “nothing more than the worst memories.”

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said on a tweet Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police.

“NY law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day to protect us. These attacks are hideous,” Cuomo wrote.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a democrat, condemned the attacks in a row.

“This malicious attempted murder is the second we’ve seen in 24 hours. An attack on our NYPD officers is an attack on ALL New Yorkers,” de Blasio tweeted on Sunday. “This hideous hatred is an attempt to divide our city and undermine our security. We cannot and do not want to allow that. “

The two uniformed police officers, partners and friends since middle school for eight years, were in their delivery trucks, and the emergency light was activated when a man came up to them and got them talking, Shea said.

The man asked the officers for directions and then pulled out a gun “without provocation,” said the commissioner. The man shot several shots and hit the officer behind the wheel. Shea said the policeman’s carotid artery can hardly avoid injury.

None of the officers returned the fire. The official’s partner took him to a nearby hospital. Shea called both officers “heroic” for their serenity, saying that their long association had led to “an amazing story.”

The security video, which was supposed to record the shots on Saturday evening, shows how the van drove away quickly when a man pointed to the fleeing vehicle.

The officials were stationed in the neighborhood because of the recent drug and violence, Shea said.

