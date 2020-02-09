Advertisement

An armed man is in custody after two robberies in the Bronx and two injuries in 12 hours within 12 hours when attacks triggered outrage by officials who attributed the violence to an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The man, whose name was not released immediately, was captured after entering a Bronx police station and starting shooting early Sunday. He met a lieutenant in his arms and hardly missed any other police personnel before he ran out of bullets. The police had thrown his pistol.

This attack occurred a few hours after the same man approached a police car in the same part of the Bronx and shot two officers inside, one of whom was injured, the police said.

Despite several shots in both incidents, nobody was killed and everyone should recover, the police said.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic deeds of those in the building who detained him do we not speak of police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said Dermot Shea, the New York police commissioner, said at a press conference On Sunday.

Donald Trump immediately used the shootings to attack the Democratic Mayor and Governor of New York.

“I grew up in New York City and have seen for years how great NYC’s ‘finest’ are. Due to the weak leadership of Governor & Mayor, the lack of support and the lack of compliance with the applicable regulations, our wonderful police force in New York is under fire. Stop it now! He tweeted.

Shea called the shooter a “coward” and said he had a long criminal history. He said the man was released from prison in 2017 after attempted murder.

The commissioner also attacked criminal justice reform activists who have held demonstrations against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest in the Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an environment against the police.

“These things have nothing to do with each other. We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City, ”said Shea. “Words are important. And words influence people’s behavior. “

Shea has provided no evidence that the shooter knew or was affected by these protests during the attacks this weekend.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who won office in part because of a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that while the police had a right to protest, sentiment against the police was getting out of control be.

“This was an attempt to murder police officers. We have to use that word, ”said the Democratic Mayor on Sunday.

Two surveillance camera videos released on social media recorded the filming at the 41st district headquarters just before 8 a.m.

The shots at the district headquarters took place a few hours after another attack in the same section of the Bronx in which the same suspect was involved.

Two police officers barely escaped life when an armed man shot at their patrol car shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The two uniformed police officers, partners and friends since middle school for eight years, were in their delivery trucks, and the emergency light was activated when a man came up to them and got them talking, Shea said.

The man asked the officers for directions and then pulled out a gun “without provocation,” said the commissioner. The man fired several shots, brushed the policeman behind the wheel on the chin and neck, and narrowly missed an artery.

None of the officers returned the fire. The official’s partner took him to a nearby hospital and is expected to be released on Sunday.

“He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea. “He is expected to recover fully and it is a miracle.”

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed an officer, Miosotis Familia, while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men.

The Ramos and Liu murders were also due to major street protests, and some officials accused De Blasio of showing solidarity with the demonstrations and turned away from the Democrat at the funerals.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on a tweet Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police. “NY law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day to protect us. These attacks are hideous.”