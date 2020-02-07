New WWE NXT superstar registered with companies after Japan failed

Advertisement

WWE is always keen to sign big names, especially if they have a lot of experience. It took a lot of trying, but they were finally able to sign Timothy Thatcher.

Dave Meltzer noticed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Thatcher went to Japan and tried to find a job there. He was not interested because the competition for foreign talent in Japan is tough.

After he had no interest from Japan, he finally signed with WWE. The company had tried to sign it a couple of times, but Thatcher kept saying no to them.

His situation was explained in more detail in the Wrestling Observer newsletter.

Basically, after years of recruiting, I was told that it was finally time to try. Things have changed for him over the past year and he had tried to make a regular appearance in Japan, but none got through

Timothy Thatcher has impressed wherever he went. Now he will have the chance to show the WWE universe what he has to offer. If he had received an offer from a Japanese company, he might have continued to say no to WWE.