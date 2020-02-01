New version of the dynasty: Daniella Alonso joins season three as New Cristal Jennings

Advertisement

Blake Carrington may have a brand new bride when Dynasty returns to The CW in season three. Daniella Alonso becomes a member of the present day as Cristal Jennings, TVLine fully recognized it and stood up for Ana Brenda Contreras, who launched the role in season 2.

“Unfortunately, Ana Brenda Contreras will not return to Dynasty’s third season for personal reasons,” director and showrunner Josh Reims told TVLine. “We would like to thank her for her contributions to the present and wish her all the best. We are pleased to welcome Daniella Alonso, who will take over from Cristal.”

Alonso’s 35mm credits embody roles in “Revolution”, “The Resident”, “Felony Minds”, “Animal Kingdom”, “Being Mary Jane”, “The Night Time Shift”, “Friday Night Time Lights” and “One Tree Hill” “. Alonso is again managed by The Gersh Company and Luber Roklin Leisure.

This swap is the latest in a collection of main casting adjustments for Dynasty over the course of its two-year run. Nathalie Kelley, who performed Cristal Flores, was killed between season 1 and a couple. James Mackay, who performs Steven Carrington, switched from a shared collection to a recurring one in season 2; and Nicollette Sheridan, who portrayed household matriarch Alexis Carrington, left the second season halfway there. (Elizabeth Gillies briefly stepped into the role of Alexis through the magic of cosmetic surgery, but it is predicted that a brand new actress will sooner or later embody her.)

In the end, we noticed that Cristal, her wedding ceremony with Blake, was interrupted by the grim discovery of two unidentified corpses, believed to be Fallon’s friend who died at Carrington Manor as the women were still in high school. (Sloppy work there, different!)

The third season of Dynasty will premiere on Friday, October 11th at 9 / 8c. Your ideas on how Alonso should become a new Cristal member of the present? Write a comment below.