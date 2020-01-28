New UK Government Global Talent Visa After Brexit Called Tory Gimmick | Current Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Henry Nicholls / PA.

PA cable / PA pictures

Advertisement

The government’s new post-Brexit “Global Talent” visa route for Britain has been described by critics as a “marketing gimmick”.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism

Boris Johnson said he wanted to send a message that Britain is open to the “most talented minds in the world” when it leaves the European Union.

The “Global Talent” Visa Route, which will open on February 20, will not be cut. It will replace the level 1 route (exceptional talent).

The program, managed by the UK research and innovation organization, which will support applicants, enables UK research projects that have received prestigious grants and awards to recruit global talent.

Applicants do not need a job offer before they come to the UK on a visa, and it provides an accelerated path to establishment for all scientists and researchers who get approval on the route.

Johnson said: “Britain has a proud history of scientific discovery. However, to be a leader and face the challenges of the future, we must continue to invest in talent and cutting-edge research.

“So when I leave the EU, I want to send a message that Britain is open to the world’s most talented and ready to help them put their ideas into practice.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Britain is a world leader in science, whose research and innovation are changing lives in this country every day.

“To keep the UK at the forefront of innovation, we are resolutely taking steps to maximize the number of people who use the Global Talent Route, including world-class scientists and top researchers who will benefit from a rapid entry into the UK can.”

The government has also announced a £ 300 million investment to fund experimental and imaginative math research over the next five years.

It will double funding for new PhD students and increase the number of math grants and research projects.

Economics Minister Andrea Leadsom said: “Leaving the EU gives us new freedoms to strengthen research and lay the foundations for the new industries of tomorrow.

“By attracting more leading international scientists and investing heavily in mathematics, we can make Britain a global science superpower and bring our country up to date.”

Professor Julia Buckingham, President of Universities UK, said the visa was a “positive step” to make Britain a “magnet” for global talent in science and research.

She added: “The Visa route will help universities attract the smartest scientists and researchers to the UK with minimal obstacles.”

However, spokeswoman for liberal-democratic domestic policy, Christine Jardine, said the announcement was “nothing more than a marketing trick”.

“Boris Johnson shows that he basically doesn’t understand what makes our science sector so successful. It’s not a serious plan to change the name of a visa and remove a cap that has never been taken.

“Science is based on thousands of researchers, and this announcement has no meaning for the vast majority of them. If the government is serious about promoting British science, it must prioritize continued mobility as part of our future relationship with the EU grant.

“The government’s new immigration system is due to come into force in less than 12 months and we still have no idea what it will look like. British employers, individuals and families are in dire need of certainty about what the rules will look like next year.”

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. We believe that our voice is important – both in advocating the EU pro perspective and restoring the balance between the right extremes of much of the UK’s national press. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

Advertisement