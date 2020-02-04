New trailer for the sci-fi horror film The Invisible Man

Advertisement

A brand new commercial from the science fiction horror film The Invisible Man, in which we will see Elisabeth Moss. Production, which is the restart model of the film of the same name in 1993, is expected to start on February 28.

Common, who wants to open up a brand new universe with simple monster films, is getting ready to present his first film, The Invisible Man, to viewers. In 1933, H. G. The Invisible Man, a reinterpreted model of the film with the same title, cut from the Wells novel to the giant screen, presented a brand new commercial that was released as part of the Tremendous Bowl.

The film, written and directed by Leigh Whannell, co-creator of Noticed and Insidious, brings collectively profitable names comparable to Elisabeth Moss, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

We watched The Invisible Man’s primary trailer in November. The film follows the connection between a mad scientist who finds a technique to make himself invisible and his ex-girlfriend. After studying that her ex-boyfriend, who has committed all physical and psychological violence, committed suicide, Cecilia faces paranormal situations that can quickly change her life. The lady who is disturbed by someone she cannot prove cannot fail to be treated as crazy.

Contrary to the unique story, The Invisible Man undoubtedly reveals concern about any physical and psychological abuse and makes it one of the expected films of 2020. With a price range of just $ 9 million, the film is produced by Jason Blum, who has his signature on films comparable to The Conjuring, Whiplash, Get Out and BlacKkKlansman. The science fiction horror film The Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell, is expected to be released on February 28.

The Invisible Man Trailer

