Emergency services across New South Wales are likely to face another busy day as authorities in parts of the state warn of potentially life-threatening flash floods and heavy rainfall.

A spokesman for the state emergency service said on Sunday that six rescue operations had been carried out overnight in the Grafton region.

A family was rescued by the land fire department after the flood cut them off and left them isolated in a car.

The focus for Sunday will be the Illawarra region, the spokesman said.

The Bureau of Meteorology expected Saturday’s rains to increase overnight and until Sunday after some stations in the north of NSW recorded more than 300 mm within 48 hours.

Dallas Kilpons

(@Dallaskilponen)

Sunday, 8.45 a.m. Cyclone at Dee Why Point. #sydneyweather #Sydney @abcnews @smh #Australia @BOM_NSW pic.twitter.com/R7pyAjqTXm

February 8, 2020

On Sunday morning there was a severe weather warning due to heavy rain, harmful winds, unusually high tides and harmful surf for the entire coast from the region of the northern rivers to the south coast.

A statement from the office said that in the Hunter region, including the central coast, as well as in the Greater Sydney, Illawarra and eastern parts of the central region, “there is potential for periods of very heavy (heavy) rainfall and life-threatening flash floods” Tablelands Districts, including the Blue Mountains.

Cudgera Creek in northeast NSW recorded 320 mm of precipitation between 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Dr. Robert Laidlaw

(@Blockchainbob)

#sydneyweather is hosting a show this weekend! #sydneyrain #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/ekn4y7zWe9

February 8, 2020

During the same period, Tweed Heads recorded 235 mm, Comboyne Public School 189 mm, Wentworth Falls 155 mm and Ballina 140 mm.

The wet weather has kept SES busy, and the organization has responded to 3,253 calls for help across the state since it was just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Overnight volunteers responded to 535 jobs – including 250 in the Sydney metropolitan area and 231 in the north of the state.

The volunteers responded to at least 26 rescue operations, which were mainly motorists who drove in floods.

On Saturday evening, SES urged residents of this region, as well as Sydney and the south coast, to prepare for heavy rain and potential floods as a coastal trough that causes rain and windy conditions continues to migrate south into the night and all Sunday.

NSW’s SES Commissioner, Carlene York, urged relatives of the lowlands to plan ahead.

“Now is the time to plan how to protect your family and property from flooding,” said York in a statement.

“Never drive, ride or go through floods. It’s too dangerous – and you never know how deep the flood is, how good the road is, or how fast the water flows.

WITH INTEGRITY Australia candles

(@JimVillamor)

We prayed for rain and wow, someone was listening! #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/dFhKQIjXPl

February 8, 2020

“Please stay away from drains, streams and dam paths and do not park vehicles in lower areas if you are in a flood-prone area.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued minor flood warnings for the Bellinger River, Hastings River, Georges River, Tuggerah Lake, Paroo River, Weir River and Cooks River.

There were also mild to moderate flood warnings for the Manning and Gloucester Rivers, the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo Rivers, the Orara River and the Macintyre River.

The Tweed River, Wallis Lake and the Camden Haven River had their first little warning of flooding.

Wind warnings have been issued for Sydney’s closed waters and coast, as well as for the Macquarie, Hunter, Illawarra, Coffs, Batemans and Eden coasts on Sunday.

In addition, on Sunday, the coasts of Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden are warned of dangerous surf.

Golding said on Saturday that it was at least four years ago that such precipitation occurred on the east coast in four years.

“The multi-day rainfall of this event appears to be much more than what we had during the east coast low in June 2016, which was our last significant east coast low.

“We may not have seen anything like this since the late 1990s.”

“The system that drives this rain appears to be moving off the coast on Monday,” Golding said. “We forecast showers for next week, but this intense, widespread, even rain will subside quickly either late Monday or Tuesday.”

NSW SES said it had resources in regions where flooding was expected and warned residents to avoid unnecessary trips during storms.

After the recent fires hit the south coast, it was exposed to heavy rain from late Saturday. The weather agency warned that the burned out landscape and the loss of vegetation were prone to landslides.

“There is an increased risk of things like landslides,” said Golding. “Because of the fires, there are currently a lot of deposits that tend to be washed into streams.

“It’s dangerous to fly the streams down into the rivers, but we also believe that there are places where it gets blocked and that the energy of the water eventually pushes it down the stream and increases the risk of flash floods. “

A video was posted online in which a man drove his jet ski past McDonald’s along a flooded street in Tuggerah on the Central Coast.

The NSW police minister David Elliott, who described the driver as a “fool” and asked the police to investigate, immediately condemned this.

“We have emergency services that operate under difficult circumstances during a difficult job and whose resources need to be redirected. It’s just not good enough,” said Elliott.