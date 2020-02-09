Advertisement

How good is that for good news: In the city of Warwick in the south of Queensland, drinking water has just flowed into the dam for two years.

Leslie Dam, which supplies water to Warwick and the surrounding communities, has almost doubled its capacity overnight.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, SunWater recorded a 7.66 percent dam level. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m. it rose to 12.64 percent.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie told AAP that drinking water had flowed into the Leslie Dam for two years.

“We had almost as much rain in January and February as in 2019,” said Ms. Dobie.

The community of Stanthorpe near the New South Wales border also received much-needed rain.

The community officially ran out of drinking water in January when it had to transport water from the Connolly Dam 60 km north of the city.

Ms. Dobie informed AAP that the Connelly Dam had received good rain, but the city’s primary supply, the Storm King Dam, was not enough to stop water traffic.

“We have a month of water in Storm King Dam, but we see that it takes six months of rain to stop the trucking,” she said.