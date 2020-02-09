New single Rihanna already has Valentine's Day plans

Advertisement

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

In January, reports emerged that Rihanna and her three-year-old friend Hassan Jameel had split up. The singer, who keeps her fans busy on her upcoming album R9, has had a very productive year in terms of her work so far, and she seems to be pretty focused on it right now. In this sense, it makes sense that Rihanna’s plans for Valentine’s Day include creating new music.

While presenting her new Fenty collection in the Bergdorf Goodman in New York City on Friday evening, the fashion mogul and musician told the New York magazine The Cut that she found out everything on February 14th.

Advertisement

“I’ll be in the studio,” she said. “I’m actually so excited. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s someone I’ve wanted to work with for a long time.” She gave up the secret of who exactly someone is, “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It is] Pharrell.”

This news isn’t exactly a big shock because Pharrell spread it over the summer. In July, he wrote “You are not done yet” in a comment on this post on your Instagram.

The fans immediately jumped on the idea that these two would make music together, and they fully supported them.

The day she split up for the first time, Rihanna was at the Yams Day Charity Concert 2020 in New York to honor the hip hop producer and founder of ASAP Mob, ASAP Yams, on January 18, 2015 died. Backstage she hung with A $ AP Rocky, with whom she made the music video for his song “Fashion Killa” in 2013.

“Rihanna and A $ AP hang out and join together,” a source told us on Thursday. “They are fun and have always had chemistry.”

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.